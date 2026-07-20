CloudFrame Accelerates Commercial Expansion with the Appointment of Michael O'Donnell as Chief Executive Officer and President

Veteran technology executive with a record of scaling enterprise companies takes the helm as CloudFrame brings Continuum, its runtime-verified mainframe modernization platform, to market

PRINCETON, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFrame, Inc. today announced the appointment of Michael O'Donnell as Chief Executive Officer and President, a role in which he brings nearly three decades of experience scaling business-to-business, venture-backed technology companies. He will lead CloudFrame's next stage of growth as the company expands its base of enterprise customers pursuing modernization paths across healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries.

Michael O'Donnell

O'Donnell's background includes a successful NASDAQ initial public offering at Salon Media Group and four acquisitions by public and private companies: Five Across by Cisco Systems, Skytide by Citrix Systems, Playcast by Gamefly, and, most recently, HealthiNation by GoodRx. He also serves as Chairman of NTRO Partners, a global advisory firm connecting technology companies with strategic partners, investors, and talent.

"We built Continuum to prove that mainframe modernization can run on evidence, not guesswork. The priority now is scaling that proof to every enterprise that needs it, and that takes a leader who has built and grown companies at exactly this kind of moment," said Venkat Pillay, founder of CloudFrame. "Michael has done that repeatedly across the industry, and he is the right person to lead CloudFrame's next chapter.

O'Donnell joins the company after its recent introduction of Continuum, its runtime-verified mainframe modernization platform, and as CloudFrame builds on recent momentum, including recognition as a Rising Star in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report for Mainframe Application Modernization Software.

"I'm excited to join Venkat and the CloudFrame team as we bring Continuum to more enterprise customers and strategic partners," said O'Donnell. "AI has created new urgency around mainframe modernization, but speed alone is not enough when the stakes are this high. Continuum replaces guesswork with runtime insight, giving enterprises the confidence to move forward now."

About CloudFrame

CloudFrame is a venture-backed, software-based modernization company with nearly a decade of experience enabling large enterprises in healthcare, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries to modernize mission-critical COBOL workloads to modern, cloud-native Java. Its platform, CloudFrame Continuum, is the first to base deterministic code generation on verified runtime behavior rather than source-code inference, backing every transformation with a commercial guarantee of Functional Equivalence. CloudFrame is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

MEDIA CONTACT: Patrick Hurley, CloudFrame, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE CloudFrame