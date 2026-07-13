CloudFrame Launches Continuum, the First Mainframe Modernization Software Platform Built on Runtime Truth, Closing the AI Gap

Continuum verifies how COBOL actually runs before any code is modernized, then backs every transformation with a commercial guarantee of Functional Equivalence that probabilistic, AI-only tools cannot match

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFrame, Inc. today announced CloudFrame Continuum, the first mainframe modernization platform that observes how COBOL actually runs before a single line of code is modernized. By grounding every transformation in verified runtime behavior instead of source-code guesswork, Continuum creates a factual foundation that supports faster, lower-risk modernization and a cleaner path to reducing mainframe costs. In doing so, it also closes the AI gap, the distance between what AI-only conversion tools can promise and what they can actually prove.

CloudFrame Continuum

Enterprises in healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries have long faced pressure to modernize mission-critical mainframes but lacked a method rigorous enough to guarantee that transformed code produces outputs identical to the original. AI tools meant to speed that transformation can only read source code, infer intent, and produce an approximation of equivalent logic, falling short of the certainty enterprises operating under regulatory compliance frameworks require.

Continuum replaces inference with evidence, building a verified record of what each program actually does. It then backs every transformation with a commercial guarantee of Functional Equivalence, confirmed through deterministic verification that modernized code behavior matches the original.

"In traditional modernization, the costly surprises don't show up until testing, parallel runs, or production, when they're most expensive to address. We made runtime observation the first step," said Venkat Pillay, founder of CloudFrame. "Once you know exactly how a workload behaves before any code is touched, you can transform it on evidence instead of guesswork."

Run First, Transform Second

Before any transformation begins, Continuum builds a runtime execution record of the actual COBOL workload running against production-representative data. This record is the Runtime Truth of the program, a precise account of how it behaves under real conditions. It captures every code path exercised, every decision branch resolved, and every data transformation applied, derived from observed execution rather than source-code inference. From that foundation, Continuum transforms the code with deterministic logic where precision is required and AI where pattern recognition adds value, producing modern Java verified against observed execution data.



"The mainframe modernization space is more vibrant than I've ever seen it, but the gap between AI promises and real-world results is real," said Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst, HyperFRAME Research. "CloudFrame Continuum's approach of running the code before transforming it addresses blind spots that static analysis simply cannot see."

One Platform, Three Outcomes

Continuum supports three outcomes. An organization can select the best outcome for its goals.

Optimize reduces mainframe consumption in place. Continuum's deterministic optimization lowers the CPU cost of existing COBOL, cutting the millions of instructions per second (MIPS) it consumes, without leaving the mainframe or rewriting the application. It is the lowest-risk entry point and requires no migration.



Run lifts and optimizes the workload in the cloud. Continuum lifts COBOL, JCL, batch, CICS, and dependencies onto cloud infrastructure and runs them natively, preserving the same logic, the same outputs, and the same behavior. Unlike a standard lift and shift, the Run path applies automated performance tuning, so workloads meet their existing service level agreements on cloud infrastructure without re-engineering. Mainframe capacity is reclaimed immediately, step-function costs become predictable cloud economics, and savings can reach 80% or higher.



Modernize transforms the workload to cloud-native Java. Continuum modernizes COBOL into functionally and behaviorally equivalent Java, grounded in observed runtime evidence, five times faster than AI-only methods. The Refactor path produces cloud-native Spring Boot, with every transformation auditable. Alternatively, the Reimagine path serves organizations modernizing their target architecture. Architects define the structure, and Continuum generates production-grade code to match.

A Modernization Path That Pays for Itself

Continuum allows companies to choose the business outcome that aligns to their needs of cost reduction or modernization.

Optimize, Run, and Modernize enable different business outcomes. An organization may apply different outcomes across its portfolio, matching each application to the outcome that fits it best. Each outcome can serve as a target state on its own, and savings from each effort can be used to fund future efforts.

Availability

CloudFrame Continuum is available immediately to qualified enterprise customers. To request a demonstration or learn more, visit https://cloudframe.com/continuum.

About CloudFrame

CloudFrame is a venture-capital-backed software-based modernization company with nearly a decade of experience enabling large enterprises in healthcare, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries to modernize mission-critical COBOL workloads to modern, cloud-native Java. Its platform, CloudFrame Continuum is the first to base deterministic code generation on verified runtime behavior, rather than source code inference, backing every transformation with a commercial guarantee of Functional Equivalence. CloudFrame is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

MEDIA CONTACT: Patrick Hurley, CloudFrame, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE CloudFrame