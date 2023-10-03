CloudScale365 Acquires Firefly IT Services, Inc.

This acquisition, the company's third in Sacramento, highlights CloudScale365's commitment to providing premium engineering, security, and application support to Northern California clients.

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services, announced today at Kaseya DattoCon its acquisition of Firefly IT Services, Inc., a top technology solutions provider in Sacramento, California.

Firefly IT Services is a trusted regional network and IT company with services that align with CloudScale365's cloud, hosting, security, and business continuity solutions. CloudScale365 has eight regional offices and four data centers servicing over 4,000 finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and professional services clients worldwide.

"At CloudScale365, we're continuing our long-standing process of building density in targeted geographic markets," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "This most recent acquisition of Firefly IT Services, our third in Sacramento in the past two years, highlights our commitment to offering premium engineering, security, and application support to Northern California businesses and organizations. We're excited about the 25 years of network expertise the Firefly team brings to the table."

"After over two decades in the industry, we couldn't have asked for a better company partner," said Garry Enderton, Director of IT Services at Firefly IT Services. "We pride ourselves on the quality of service and support we provide our customers, and we know CloudScale365 shares the same values. Our clients will be in great hands with this transition, and the team looks forward to helping them achieve their business goals."

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently, in a secure environment, anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.cloudscale365.com .

Firefly IT Services, Inc. is an industry-leading regional network and systems management company based in Northern California. Since 2002, Firefly has provided reliable, professional-class IT solutions and support to ensure small and midsize businesses are secure, efficient, and productive. For more information, visit www.fireflytechs.com .

