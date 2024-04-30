CloudScale365 Partners with Stratus ip to Offer CIRRUS Cybersecurity Solutions

The partnership provides the CloudScale365 client base with extended network security services beyond perimeter, network, and machine management.

NEWARK, Del., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services, announced an expanded strategic relationship with longtime partner Stratus ip, a specialized provider of advanced IT security solutions. This collaboration introduces the CIRRUS Cybersecurity Suite, powered by Stratus ip, to the CloudScale365 global customer base.

"In an era marked by increased connectivity and a shift from on-premise servers to cloud-based solutions, organizations are at a crossroads battling complex cyberattacks and addressing more stringent regulatory and compliance requirements," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "These factors collectively contribute to an Internet environment where security must be dynamic, proactive, and more sophisticated than ever. Partnering with Stratus ip, whose sole focus is extended network security services beyond perimeter, network, endpoint, and machine management, enables our clients to tackle these challenges head-on."

The CIRRUS security suite features consistent and proactive network testing, automated and intricate penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and phishing and dark web monitoring. These tools are essential for uncovering and addressing security issues beyond standard defensive strategies. Detailed CIRRUS reports outline security threats and impacted devices and provide clear remediation recommendations, helping companies achieve necessary compliance certifications and peace of mind.

"In 2023, the global average cost of a data breach was over $4 million — a 15% increase over three years, and enough to cause irreparable financial and reputational harm," said Michael Dlug, CEO of Stratus ip. "Consistent, proactive network testing, monitoring, and actionable reporting is the only way to uncover complicated security issues that might be overlooked with a defensive-only approach. We're excited to extend comprehensive CIRRUS security solutions to CloudScale365 clients, ensuring simplified and affordable protection across all aspects of their business operations."

About CloudScale365, Inc.

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently in a secure environment anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit cloudscale365.com .

About Stratus ip

Headquartered in Moorestown, NJ, Stratus is committed to simplifying business technology by providing comprehensive data, cybersecurity, and advanced voice solutions. Since 2010, Stratus ip solution experts have crafted tailored strategies that meet each client's unique needs while delivering exceptional customer care. This approach ensures clients receive efficient, reliable, cost-effective solutions to simplify complex technological challenges. For more information, visit stratusip.net .

CloudScale365 and the CloudScale365 logo are trademarks of CloudScale365, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

