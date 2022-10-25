CloudScale365 Acquires Priorpoint

Acquisition expands data center portfolio and managed cloud expertise for CloudScale365 clients

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services today announced the completion of the company's acquisition of Priorpoint, a top regional service provider located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Priorpoint

Priorpoint is a knowledge leader in the managed cloud and on-premises IT services market with offerings that align with CloudScale365's cloud, hosting, security, and business continuity solutions. The acquisition also doubles the company's regional data center portfolio. CloudScale365 serves 4,000 corporations, non-profits, and government agencies in 21 countries, and currently has over 750 customers in the Southeastern United States.

"We're continuing to meet our goal of thoughtful expansion into strong U.S. markets, starting with Northern California last year," said Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365. "This most recent acquisition of Priorpoint provides increased data center capacity and additional managed cloud and IT service offerings. There is also great synergy between our corporate cultures—these are all benefits we're excited to pass on to CloudScale365 clients."

"In today's fast-paced, growing IT market, the expansive knowledge and high level of service of our combined organizations will set current and future clients and employees up for success," said Jason Casey, CEO of Priorpoint. "The team at CloudScale365 has vast experience merging companies for long-term growth, and the company shares the same passion and values that have served Priorpoint well when supporting our small- and mid-sized business customers."

About CloudScale365, Inc.

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently, in a secure environment, anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.cloudscale365.com.

About Priorpoint

For nearly three decades, Priorpoint has offered best-in-class managed cloud and on-premises IT services that provide exceptional reliability and maximum flexibility while safeguarding organizations' top intellectual asset—data. We own and operate state-of-the-art data centers that are fully equipped to service our clients' IT, backup, and disaster recovery needs. Priorpoint's commitment to excellence, coupled with our wealth of expertise in developing IT solutions that support current and future business goals, provides our clients with peace of mind. Our business is protecting your business. For more information, visit www.priorpoint.com.

CloudScale365 and the CloudScale365 logo are trademarks of CloudScale365, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Marketing Department

CloudScale365, Inc.

Tel: 888-608-6245

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CloudScale365