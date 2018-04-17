CloudScale365 Selects Netrolix for Optimized Edge Access to Its Cloud Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, Inc. announces a global partnership with Netrolix to utilize their next generation AI-WAN® platform as their primary network delivery mechanism for cloud customers. CloudScale365 is a leading IT provider to over 2300 corporate customers around the world and after examining numerous SD-WAN providers in a confused space, chose the Netrolix AI-WAN platform because of its advanced approach to security, and a network fabric optimization that ensures a better client experience.

Optimized Edge Access to the Cloud

"Enterprises still struggle with barriers of network complexity, reliability, and security when adopting cloud services. AI-WAN removes this barrier to cloud adoption for our large enterprise customers," shares Pat Hannon, COO CloudScale365. "With the Netrolix platform we are able to ensure scalable and secure application performance from the edge to our customers' private cloud."

The Netrolix gateway architecture allows CloudScale365 to quickly scale and accelerate delivery of cloud endpoints to its customer base. This highly engineered performance service will continue to allow CloudScale365 to lead this segment of the industry delivering a compelling value proposition to any Enterprise using cloud services.

"At Netrolix, our mission is to leverage our edge compute and global neural network-based AI-WAN platform to define and create secure networks – instantly," comments Wes Jensen Co-Founder & CEO Netrolix. "Netrolix is excited to partner with leading managed cloud provider, CloudScale365 to bring this much-needed combined solution to market, enabling rapid global cloud adoption."

CloudScale365 has offices in New York, Tennessee, and Delaware. In business since 2005, the company continues to grow its customer base and assist businesses in optimizing their IT infrastructure into cost effective Cloud Services.

Netrolix, came to market in 2015, and today leverages millions of real-time and historic performance metrics, collected from over 40,000+ global locations with performance visibility into every global Internet Service Provider in order to deliver optimal performance, routing and switching.

Click here for information about Netrolix optimized AI-WAN access to CloudScale365 Managed and Hosted Cloud Services.

About CloudScale365

CloudScale365, Inc is a Cloud Services company providing SaaS and Managed Services to Enterprises globally. With a USA-based support team, CloudScale365 delivers quality, cost-effective technology support focused on customer success. The company is committed to provide best-of-breed SaaS applications, managed Cloud services, and devise and infrastructure management to give clients a competitive advantage and reduce the costs associated with the planning, implementation, and support of cloud applications. Follow CloudScale365 on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Netrolix

Netrolix is a network as a service (NaaS) provider focused on WAN services. The company leverages its AI-WAN® solution, which includes edge hardware and Machine Learning analytics, to provide an array of connectivity and security products, including AI-WAN, Netrolix Cloud Connect, Security Shield, Software Defined Gateways, Global VPN, and advanced monitoring through its centralized portal. Learn more at www.netrolix.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Mary Stanhope

617-697-7768

193534@email4pr.com

Patrick Hannon

COO CloudScale365, Inc

703-459-7161

193534@email4pr.com

Wes Jensen

Co-Founder & CEO Netrolix

312-852-8477

193534@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudscale365-selects-netrolix-for-optimized-edge-access-to-its-cloud-services-300631276.html

SOURCE CloudScale365

Related Links

http://www.cloudscale365.com

