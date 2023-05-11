CloudWyze Boosts Coverage of Its High-Speed Fiber Network in Nash County, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze, a homegrown North Carolina internet and managed service provider and GREAT Grant recipient, is expanding service in Nash County, N.C. in their continued efforts to close the digital divide.

Wilmington-based internet service provider CloudWyze is set to expand its fiber internet service in Nash County, NC, covering additional areas in Nashville and portions of Rocky Mount.

Fiber internet from CloudWyze was first available to more than 2,500 residents in Nashville, N.C. in November 2022, and quickly drew hundreds of subscribers in the area. With the recent extension, CloudWyze will bring reliable high-speed fiber internet to more than 1,300 additional households and businesses in the eastern part of Nashville and western parts Rocky Mount, including the neighborhoods near Oak Level Road, Old Carriage Road, and Eastern Avenue.

"Nash County, through a public-private partnership with CloudWyze, continues to expand high-speed internet into rural areas," said Patsy McGhee, the Assistant to the County Manager in Nash County. "The private investment by CloudWyze is also being used in these areas, but also is expanded to include a larger fiber build in and around Nashville, providing competition to benefit the residents and businesses in those areas."

Nash County and CloudWyze entered a public-private partnership in 2018 to bring fixed wireless internet service to several areas of the county, including Red Oak, Castalia, Momeyer, Spring Hope, Middlesex, and Bailey, and have since added fiber internet to the scope of the partnership.

"For us, it was always more than simply providing internet. Quality access backed by strong partnerships are a catalyst for the growth and success of these communities," said Shaun Olsen, CloudWyze founder and CEO. "A reliable internet connection enables students to learn remotely, businesses to access critical resources, patients to utilize telemedicine, grandparents to video call their grandkids, and so on. Connectivity is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity."

To learn more or sign up for service, please visit cloudwyze.com or call CloudWyze on the direct line for Nash County residents at 252-220-5589.

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2012, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone and internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Hannah Williams

Marketing Coordinator

910-795-1000 ext. 144

[email protected]

SOURCE CloudWyze