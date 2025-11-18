CloudX Expands Enterprise AI Access as It Marks 8 Years of Growth

Company unveils new Lab Model and achieves 100% AI-certified workforce, extending enterprise-grade AI agents beyond the Fortune 500

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudX announced a major step in its mission to make enterprise-grade AI agents accessible to more businesses, marking its eighth anniversary with the launch of its Lab Model for rapid AI adoption and the achievement of a 100% AI-certified workforce.

With a client satisfaction score (NPS) of 91 and a proven record guiding industry leaders from strategy to measurable results, CloudX continues to expand the reach of transformative AI solutions beyond the Fortune 500.

CloudX CEO Nahuel Vigna CloudX Hybrid Teams

"At CloudX, we believe access to world-class AI should not be a privilege reserved for the few," said CEO Nahuel Vigna. "Our mission for the coming years is to democratize AI, offering the same high-quality service to mid-sized companies that we provide to the world's largest enterprises."

Over the past eight years, CloudX has made decisive investments in research and development, enabling it to bring the latest AI tools to clients as soon as they emerge, an uncommon advantage for a services firm.

Organizations committed to this journey have seen transformative outcomes. Typically, companies call CloudX to develop a narrowly focused AI application, then progress into long-term partnerships where the client contributes industry expertise and CloudX builds the AI systems.

A global professional services firm, for example, partnered with CloudX to build an AI agent that extracts financial information from up to 7,000 reports annually, reducing the time needed for review by about 3,100 hours each year—the equivalent to nearly 78 workweeks.

Unlike traditional frameworks designed by large corporations, CloudX's agile AI Lab Model accelerates business results by streamlining the prototyping, validation, and hardening of AI and Generative AI use cases.

The model is structured as "R&D as a Service", offering fixed-price, fixed-duration Proofs of Concept (PoCs) that validate complex use cases with minimal risk. These engagements are clearly categorized by scope and duration, ranging from XSmall (2-week, single domain PoCs) to Large (8-week, end-to-end agentic or GenAI accelerators), ensuring rapid deployment and measurable outcomes for mid-cap companies.

Earlier this year, CloudX became the first company with a 100% AI-certified workforce, with more than 300 employees trained and accredited across platforms such as Udemy, Coursera, and Platzi.

This milestone enables the company to work in hybrid teams of senior engineers and AI agents, where the client only pays for the human hours and the AI outcomes are included at no extra cost.

"In America, mid-cap companies drive much of the economy, yet their AI maturity lags behind," added Vigna. "We're committed to sharing our expertise to help organizations of all sizes harness the transformative power of AI."

About CloudX

CloudX is a leader in cognitive transformation, specializing in the development of enterprise AI agents that deliver measurable business impact. Their scalable, production-ready AI solutions automate complex workflows and drive significant reductions in operational costs, earning the trust of some of the world's most demanding organizations. Visit cloudx.com.

Media Contact:

Victor Aimi

9543034761

[email protected]

SOURCE CloudX