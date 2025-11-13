MoPub and MAX Founders Launch CloudX with $30M Series A Led by Addition to Rebuild Mobile Ad Monetization for the AI Era

CloudX has redesigned mobile monetization for the modern age of AI agents and automation to enable mobile publishers to build stronger ads businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders behind MoPub and MAX, two of the most transformative platforms in the history of mobile advertising, today announced the launch of CloudX, a new, AI-native advertising platform for mobile publishers built for the era of intelligent monetization.

The company is backed by a $30 million Series A led by Addition, with participation from DST Global, Terrain, and seed investors ENIAC, Javelin, and Breakpoint Capital. CloudX will use its new capital to scale product development and integrations, accelerating the transition from static systems to AI agent-driven architectures.

"AI is rewriting how mobile advertising functions, but most of the infrastructure supporting it hasn't evolved," said Jim Payne, Co-founder and CEO of CloudX. "It's about rebuilding the foundation, and CloudX brings transparency, intelligent automation, and adaptive optimization to the supply side so publishers can finally operate on equal footing in an AI-driven ecosystem."

Joined by Dan Sack and key members of the original MoPub and MAX teams, Payne brings back the group that helped define modern mobile monetization with CloudX. The company has reimagined the mobile supply-side platform to leverage new intelligence and workflow agent capabilities.

At the core of the platform is a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) that underpins every auction and transaction, delivering verifiable transparency and data integrity, while providing the secure framework needed for AI agents to transact and optimize monetization in real time. This new foundation enables intelligent optimization for mobile publishers today while paving the way for the next wave of generative environments, where ad infrastructure must be reimagined to unlock deeper engagement for users and long-term value for publishers.

CloudX is currently available for any mobile publisher and will launch with Meta, Liftoff, and Magnite, with broader access planned for early 2026. Publishers can learn more at www.cloudx.io and read about Payne's vision for the future of mobile advertising.

"The CloudX team has consistently delivered innovations that have advanced the mobile industry from programmatic platforms to unified auctions. CloudX is the next leap," said Lee Fixel of Addition. "By defining what AI-native infrastructure can achieve with transparency, autonomy, and sustainable value, CloudX is charting the course for the future of mobile advertising. We're thrilled to lead this round and believe this team will continue to drive major changes in the industry."

CloudX is redefining the future of mobile advertising for the Intelligence Era. Founded by the creators of MoPub and MAX — two transformative platforms that have reshaped mobile advertising innovation — CloudX is rebuilding the foundation of mobile publisher monetization for a world driven by AI. At its core is a secure, AI-native auction infrastructure powered by Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), delivering transparency, data integrity, and real-time intelligence across every transaction. Built on this foundation, CloudX is engineering the next wave of publisher innovation, from adaptive optimization to the ad infrastructure that will power tomorrow's generative and agentic environments. With a legacy of transforming how mobile media works, the CloudX team is once again reshaping the ecosystem with a publisher-first approach. Learn more at www.cloudx.io

