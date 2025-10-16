CloudX to Speak at Chief AI Officer Summit in Boston

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudX will speak at the upcoming Chief AI Officer Summit in Boston on October 30 and 31, an invitation-only event that will gather more than 125 C-level executives to discuss the future of artificial intelligence in business.

The summit, organized by the AI Accelerator Institute, is the only event focused on AI leaders in the U.S. for the remainder of 2025. It brings together newly appointed Chief AI Officers, as well as established Chief Data and Technology Officers, to share strategies for accelerating AI adoption.

Axel Abulafia, Chief Business Officer, CloudX Erik Davidsson, Head of AI, CloudX

Event partners include Microsoft, NVIDIA, Anthropic, and CloudX, alongside other major industry leaders.

CloudX's Chief Business Officer Axel Abulafia and Head of AI Erik Davidsson will speak about the tools and platforms organizations need to move from experimentation to delivering measurable business results with AI.

"We are looking for leaders who want to go from AI experimentation to AI results," said Abulafia. "We know there are companies who want to address real business problems using AI, whether speeding up manual processes, reducing errors, or increasing revenue, and are willing to deploy AI agents in a secure and measurable way," he added.

With a global professional services firm, CloudX created an agent to classify thousands of documents in different formats, extract specific financial information from them, and serve it to business users for querying over their existing internal chat system–in just 8 months, they solved a decades-long problem, and their agent is currently processing 7,000 new documents per year.

CloudX believes that deploying these enterprise AI agents at scale will start the cognitive transformation of the economy, a leap beyond the digital transformation that companies went through in the last two decades.

The Chief AI Officer Summit will address the key challenges facing companies as they move AI from pilot projects to production. Sessions will focus on strategic road mapping, ethics, cross-functional collaboration, and scaling infrastructure.

The AI Accelerator Institute, which began more than a decade ago, has grown into a network of more than 2 million members worldwide. Its mission centers on advancing machine intelligence, with a particular focus on AI at the edge.

About CloudX

CloudX is a leader in cognitive transformation, specializing in the development of enterprise AI agents that deliver measurable business impact. Their scalable, production-ready AI solutions automate complex workflows and drive significant reductions in operational costs, earning the trust of some of the world's most demanding organizations. Visit cloudx.com.

