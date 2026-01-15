CloudZero Announces Two Key Hires: Scott Castle As Chief Product Officer And Eric Weiss As SVP Of Engineering To Accelerate Cloud And AI Cost Optimization

Together, Scott Castle and Eric Weiss bring five decades of tech experience to CloudZero, the leading platform in the race for FinOps preeminence

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the global leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, today announced the hiring of Scott Castle and Eric Weiss, two seasoned technical leaders with a combined five decades of experience at tech staples including Snowflake, Netflix, Workday, Adobe, Tecton, and more. Eric Weiss will serve as CloudZero's SVP of Engineering, and Scott Castle will serve as CloudZero's Chief Product Officer.

The hirings come amid a period of unprecedented technical evolution within and beyond CloudZero. As AI continues to take the world by storm, Gartner predicts public cloud spending will increase by 21.3% in 2026, pushing it to $877 billion. As fears of an AI bubble swirl, companies are facing pressure to innovate quickly and to ensure the long-term business viability of those innovations.

"This couldn't have come at a better time," said Scott Castle. "CloudZero is in an intensely competitive, growing market; the winner will be the one who can combine depth of vision with speed of innovation. CloudZero's vision of cloud and AI business efficiency — laying a foundation of visibility and then parlaying it into optimization and unit economic strength — is the best combination of common sense and visionary forward-thinking of any vendor in the space. I cannot wait to help bring their value philosophy to every business that leans on AI and the cloud."

"I've been in the tech space long enough to know that opportunities like these don't come every day," said Eric Weiss. "Companies are deluged by both novel technical capabilities and timeless business fundamentals, and they need a platform that can help them balance both. When opportunities like this arise, you need laser focus: Refine the vision, build the team, ship the code, iterate. This is precisely what I've done for companies valued in the billions, and it's precisely what I intend to do to help CloudZero reach similar heights."

In particular, Scott and Eric will accelerate CloudZero's initiatives around complex cost allocations and FinOps for AI, maximizing value for leading cloud and AI innovators.

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud and AI costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

