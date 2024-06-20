CloudZero FOCUS Adaptor Eases FinOps Burden

CloudZero advances its AnyCost™ initiative with support for the FinOps Foundation's FOCUS specification, further enhancing its cost data ingestion and analysis capabilities

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced today the release of its new FinOps Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS) AnyCost integration. This new integration leverages CloudZero's unified data model for multi-cloud cost and usage data, enabling FinOps professionals to easily ingest, analyze, and manage cost data from any FOCUS data source.

FOCUS is a Linux Foundation technical project supported by the FinOps Foundation, which CloudZero has championed as a contributing member and maintainer. FOCUS aims to establish an open specification for cloud billing data, defining a vendor-neutral, cross-cloud schema to simplify the ingestion and analysis of cost and usage data.

The FinOps Foundation has tirelessly advocated for the FinOps community and the broader adoption of specifications like FOCUS through vendor collaborations and raising awareness among FinOps practitioners and cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As additional cloud services, PaaS, and SaaS providers implement and utilize the FOCUS specification, FinOps professionals will find it more straightforward to evaluate, manage, and report on their cloud expenditures across their entire cloud infrastructure.

CloudZero will be demonstrating the new FOCUS cost adaptor, as well as the rest of its platform capabilities, at the FinOps X conference in San Diego from June 19-22.

Mike Fuller, CTO of the FinOps Foundation and a member of the FOCUS steering committee, said, "We created FOCUS to provide an open, common specification for cloud billing data. The project's purpose is to help define a standard way for cloud service providers to provide billing and usage data to help simplify multi-vendor cost analysis for end users. We are grateful for members like CloudZero that make adoption of this new standard easier."

Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero, said, "CloudZero has been a contributing member of the FOCUS project since its inception. Our newly announced AnyCost integration further demonstrates our commitment to supporting its growth and adoption within the FinOps community."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. Our next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand what drives 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Braze, Duolingo, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

