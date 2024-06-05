CloudZero Joins Databricks Partner Program As First And Only Validated Cloud Cost Optimization Partner

Technology integration and business relationship will help organizations visualize and optimize their Databricks spend

BOSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced today that the company is now a validated Databricks partner, making it the first and only cloud cost optimization platform accepted into the Databricks partner program .

As part of the newly announced partnership, CloudZero has developed a new in-platform Databricks cost adaptor that helps customers visualize and explore 100% of their Databricks spend. Now, CloudZero customers can quickly and easily integrate with their Databricks Data Intelligence Platform in just a few minutes without having to set up or maintain any supporting infrastructure in their own environment.

"As the only cloud cost optimization platform with a validated Databricks integration, CloudZero is the clear partner of choice for organizations looking to map every penny of spend to business value and maximize their Databricks ROI," said Bill Buckley, senior vice president of engineering at CloudZero. "We look forward to continuing to build this partnership to deliver additional cost-saving opportunities and FinOps expertise to ensure the health of our joint customers' businesses."

Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform is a foundational aspect of cloud strategy for more than 10,000 organizations. With CloudZero, Databricks customers now have a validated technology partner that can help them track, analyze, and report on their Databricks spend. This integration will allow them to save money, promote accountability within their internal teams, and maximize profitability, ensuring they get the highest ROI from their Databricks investment.

"We are looking for partners who have the right customer focus, integrity, and innovative bent — and we hold them to the same standards we hold ourselves to," said Roger Murff, vice president of technology partner management at Databricks. "Having CloudZero in our partner ecosystem will help our joint customers become data-driven enterprises that can truly optimize their cloud costs."

The partnership with Databricks will also give CloudZero customers an enhanced installation experience and new delivery model for those using the Databricks billing connection. This leads to a faster time to value and eliminates the ongoing overhead and maintenance of integrating these two platforms.

"As a mutual customer of both Databricks and CloudZero, I'm excited about this enhanced integration and new partnership," explained Matt Williams, manager of site reliability engineering at Immuta. "Being able to more easily prove out the ROI of our Databricks investment, alongside the rest of our cloud spend, is a critical part of ensuring the health of our overall business."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

