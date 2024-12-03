CloudZero Launches AI System, Charting New Future For Cloud Cost Optimization

CloudZero Intelligence, an advanced AI system, enhances CloudZero's core platform and powers Advisor, a free tool for predicting and optimizing cloud infrastructure costs

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced today the launch of CloudZero Intelligence — an AI system powering CloudZero Advisor , a free, publicly available tool that uses conversational AI to help businesses accurately predict and optimize the cost of cloud infrastructure.

CloudZero Intelligence is built on eight years of cloud optimization and usage data, transforming how companies deploy and optimize cloud resources while ensuring the privacy, security, and integrity of customer data. Powered by advanced AI technology from Anthropic and AWS, CloudZero Intelligence leverages CloudZero's extensive dataset to provide actionable insights into complex cloud efficiency challenges.

CloudZero Advisor helps software developers and DevOps engineers solve optimization problems at an unmatched speed, including identifying the best cloud resources for any environment — all without spending hours sifting through documentation and pricing details. Advisor provides fast answers to key questions, such as:

How can I optimize DynamoDB for improved performance for high-transaction workloads?

What is the most efficient compute instance for a memory-heavy workload?

What Spot Instances should I use for data processing in us-west-1?

For a write-heavy workload, what is the optimal EBS configuration?

How do I find cost reduction insights in my AWS account?

Other benefits include the ability to upload Terraform or CloudFormation templates to estimate cloud infrastructure costs before deployment. Advisor also integrates benchmark data from CloudZero, allowing users to compare their cloud spend with industry peers. Questions like, "What is the average monthly EC2 spend for a mid-sized fintech company?" or "What does a company with 2,000 employees typically spend on S3 storage?" are easily answered.

Alberto Silveira, CTO of HireVue, said, "I'm constantly looking for ways to streamline our infrastructure, but the sheer volume of cloud options can be overwhelming. With CloudZero Advisor, I can quickly identify the most efficient compute instances and even benchmark our cloud spend against my peers — all in minutes. It saves us hours of research and trial-and-error, while helping us make data-driven decisions that significantly improve performance and reduce costs."

CloudZero Intelligence will integrate into the core CloudZero platform, enriching cloud spend data with unprecedented context — gleaned from billions of dollars in managed cloud spend and unique usage patterns. It empowers engineering teams to deliver value faster and more sustainably by uncovering savings opportunities, detecting cost anomalies, and providing detailed forensics to pinpoint the root cause of cloud cost spikes.

Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero, said, "CloudZero Intelligence marks a major leap forward in enabling engineers and FinOps teams to answer critical cloud cost and efficiency questions faster and more intelligently. By integrating eight years of curated cloud optimization insights with advanced AI, we're making cost efficiency more accessible to everyone — because the cloud should drive innovation, not headaches."

CloudZero developed CloudZero Intelligence in partnership with AWS and Caylent, a cloud services and AI specialist firm. With the launch of Advisor, CloudZero is kicking off a series of innovations that will reimagine cloud cost insights and optimization strategies throughout 2025 and beyond.

Randall Hunt, CTO of Caylent, said, "CloudZero Intelligence elevates cloud cost management by leveraging generative AI to transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling engineers to optimize faster than ever. It goes beyond traditional cost management, analyzing how applications utilize cloud infrastructure to drive meaningful outcomes. The collaboration between CloudZero, Caylent, and AWS sets a new standard for cloud efficiency and helps businesses realize greater value from their investments."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

