CloudZero Named To 2024 Best Places To Work List By Boston Business Journal

Cloud cost optimization leader recognized for its employee-centric policies

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named CloudZero to its 2024 Best Places to Work, the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people. The 80 companies honored in 2024 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, healthcare space, commercial real estate, and more.

As a company that values and supports performance and flexibility over having a 100% in-person environment, CloudZero's leadership team promotes a healthy work-life balance, including focus Fridays. Remote work is supplemented by regular in-person meetups in the Boston area, local team gatherings in regional areas across the U.S., as well as a yearly company offsite in Maine. Leaders strive to foster an environment that is committed to diversity and inclusivity and that helps employees thrive. The company has more than doubled its employees in the past year and maintains a perfect rating on Glassdoor.

CloudZero was selected as a Best Place to Work based on the results of an employee engagement survey distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Sharon Pollard, vice president of people and culture at CloudZero, said, "CloudZero is a special place. We are building a results-oriented culture anchored around people bringing their whole selves to work every day — a place where people are happy, thriving, and productive. This is an exciting chapter for CloudZero as we continue to scale and innovate. This recognition is a gratifying acknowledgement of how hard the entire team works to make this company a place where people are delighted to be part of this growth journey — together."

Carolyn Jones, market president and publisher at Boston Business Journal, said, "The companies that comprise this year's Best Places to Work are among the most diverse in the decades we've been doing this program. Their commitment to teamwork, employee engagement, flexibility, and trust are the model to which the region's businesses look for inspiration."

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand what drives 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

