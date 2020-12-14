Club Champion Hits Hole in One with Factor4 Gift Card Program

BROOMALL, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is excited to share the impact of the holiday gift card promotion experienced by its client Club Champion, the #1 golf club fitter and builder in the nation. The one-week promotion ran from November 25th to December 2nd and was offered online only via Factor4's Online Gift Card Solution. Consumers were able to buy a $350 gift card for $275, a $75 savings. Club Champion sold nearly 4,800 gift cards during the week, a 2,700% increase over the same period last year that featured no promotion.

Factor4 Logo Club Champion Gift Card Promotion

The demand for digital gifting has reached an all-time high with consumers planning to do 60% of their shopping online. Consumers expect to spend 40% of their holiday gift budget on gift cards, a 19% increase over 2019. They plan to buy an average of 10 gift cards, double the number from 2019, according to the Blackhawk Network BrandedPay™ Holiday 2020 Report. eGift cards have experienced enormous growth this year and data from Blackhawk's partners shows that sales of eGift cards sold on merchants' websites are up 74% over 2019. Over 80% of the gift cards sold during the Club Champion promotion were eGift cards.

Factor4 CEO Dan Battista said, "The success by Club Champion shows that gift card promotions generate immediate revenue and bring in new customers. The fact that recipients typically spend 30 to 40% more than the value of the gift card shows how the promotions pay for themselves. Club Champion's use of social media, email and in-store advertising enabled them to promote this without spending a lot of money. The ability to buy online provided contactless transactions and no assistance needed by in-store employees. Factor4 can help any merchant easily and inexpensively implement a gift card promotion during the holidays or any time of year that they want to generate more revenue."

Factor4's Online Gift Card Solution enables merchants to seamlessly sell eGift and plastic gift cards direct from their websites. eGift cards are delivered via email to recipients. Merchants can fulfill plastic gift card orders themselves or have Factor4 fulfill the cards as they did for Club Champion. The functionality of Factor4's solution enables merchants to set up gift card promotions right on their websites.

"This is the first program of this type that we've participated in, and the results were very exciting," said Cassandra Bausch, Public Relations Manager for Club Champion. "This limited-time discount with Factor4 was the perfect way to capture attention during the peak holiday shopping season and to bring our services to more golfers."

To learn more about Factor4's gift card programs to help merchants generate more revenue and attract new customers, contact [email protected] or 484-471-3963.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About Club Champion

Established in 2010, Club Champion is a national club fitting and building company headquartered in Chicago, IL. There are currently more than 70 Club Champion fitting studios in major markets across the country, with plans to expand further in 2020. The studios carry all the top golf club, shaft and grip manufacturers in the industry, which are used to build test clubs in real-time. Studios are equipped with advanced analysis technology, along with highly trained certified fitters and builders who must complete an extensive training program. Services include club fitting and building, repair services, personalization, and highly engaging corporate and personal entertainment events. For more information about Club Champion, visit www.clubchampiongolf.com .

