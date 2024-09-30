CLUB® CRACKERS BRINGS #BOOKTOK TO LIFE WITH THE FIRST-EVER BOOK CLUB® HOUSE - A BOOKABLE LUCY SCORE NOVEL EXPERIENCE FOR BOOK CLUBS

This National Book Month, Club® Crackers is taking your group out of the chat and into your favorite series with the ultimate weekend getaway book clubs can reserve exclusively on HomeToGo

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wanted to literally live inside your favorite book? Club® Crackers gets the hype, with the '#BookTok' love amounting more than 220 billion views on TikTok and book club event listings on the rise1. To celebrate the love of good reads and good snacks with your club, Club Crackers and #1 New York Times bestseller and BookTok sensation Lucy Score are teaming up to bring Score's hit Riley Thorn romantic mystery series to life with the Book CLUB® House — a destination your club can book for the ultimate literary weekend getaway, available to rent starting today exclusively on HomeToGo.

Tucked in the rolling hills of Riley Thorn and Lucy Score's hometown – Harrisburg, Pa. – the Book CLUB® House is packed with Easter eggs from the books, series-inspired charcuterie spreads and, of course, flaky, buttery Club Crackers for noshing. Guests at the Book CLUB® House can indulge in a Lucy Score-written itinerary, filled with "spooky season" activities and IYKYK nods to the series — like tarot card readings, scenic hikes, winery excursions and more. Plus, the author herself will virtually drop in on one lucky club staying at the house. Talk about the ultimate book club gathering!

"I had an absolute blast creating experiences inspired by the lighthearted, mysterious fun of the Riley Thorn series and the delicious flavor of Club Crackers to help book clubs have an adventure in Harrisburg just like Riley and her quirky crew," said Lucy Score, author of the Riley Thorn series. "It gives me so much joy to see this series bringing people together, from the #BookTok comments sections to book club hangouts, and now with the Book CLUB® House."

At the Book CLUB® House, fans and their clubs can write the pages of their own adventures for a weekend filled with main-character energy.

"As a staple on spreads and platters at any book club gathering, we know how special it is for your club to connect over experiences that take the story beyond the book," said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellanova Crackers. "That's why we're offering a book club experience like no other — transporting your entire club into the pages of your favorite books — with plenty of Club Crackers to munch on, of course. We can't wait to bring the world of Lucy Score to her fans and watch this first-of-its-kind immersive experience come to life."

"Just like the protagonist in a great read, a vacation rental is essential to an amazing trip. We at HomeToGo are very excited to be a core part of making the Book CLUB® House exclusively available to select guests," said Danielle Finch, Director of Customer Experience, HomeToGo. "Across our 15 million global unique rentals, the Book CLUB® House is a truly one-of-a-kind experience and we look forward to seeing it come to life."

The Book CLUB® House will be listed and bookable exclusively on HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace specializing in making incredible homes easily accessible to everyone.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ENTRY FOR A CHANCE TO BOOK YOUR CLUB'S STAY

Fans can submit an entry for a chance to book one of three different two-night stays at the Book CLUB® House for up to eight guests starting today (Sept. 30) at 10 a.m. ET for $0 a night by visiting HomeToGo.com/BookCLUBHouse. Fans will be asked to share a story about the characters in their own book club for a chance to stay at the Book CLUB® House. Three (3) total winners will be selected, one (1) winner for each stay period. The winners will be chosen based on the contest judging criteria. For judging criteria and full contest details, see here. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the Book CLUB® House. See below for full booking dates and more details on how to enter for a chance to stay*. There is no purchase necessary to enter the contest.

The stays will be available for booking as follows:

Weekend 1 (Friday 10/11 to Sunday 10/13) opens for a 24-hour booking window on Mon. 9/30 at 10 a.m. ET until Tues. 10/1 at 10 a.m. ET

opens for a 24-hour booking window on Mon. 9/30 at until Tues. 10/1 at Weekend 2 (Friday 10/18 to Sunday 10/20) opens for a 24-hour booking window on Mon. 10/7 at 10 a.m. ET until Tues. 10/8 at 10 a.m. ET

opens for a 24-hour booking window on Mon. 10/7 at until Tues. 10/8 at Weekend 3 (Friday 10/25 to Sunday 10/27) opens for a 24-hour booking window Mon. 10/14 at 10 a.m. ET until Tues. 10/15 at 10 a.m. ET

Local book clubs not staying in the Book CLUB® House can also get in on the Riley Thorn-inspired fun by enjoying Lucy Score's itinerary packed with activities from the series to immerse fans in the mysterious fun of the novels.

For the latest on this ultimate club adventure, follow @ClubCrackersUS on Facebook and Instagram. To see how else you can get in on the spooky fun with your club this season, follow Lucy Score on Instagram and TikTok.

CLUB® CRACKERS BOOK CLUB Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest submission begins 9/30/24 at 10:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 10/15/24 at 10:00:00 AM (ET); there are three (3) entry periods in the Contest. Open only to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 U.S./D.C., 21+. See complete Official Rules at www.hometogo.com/bookclubhouse/property-terms-conditions/ for how to enter, entry periods, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Lucy Score

Lucy Score is an instant #1 New York Times bestselling author of contemporary romance. She grew up in a literary family who insisted that the dinner table was for reading and earned a degree in journalism. Her books have been translated into thirty languages and her international bestseller Things We Never Got Over has been optioned for television. She writes full-time from the Pennsylvania home she and Mr. Lucy share with their opinionated cat, Cleo. When not spending hours crafting unforgettable characters, Lucy can be found reading books other people wrote, snacking, and sometimes even working out.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo is the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, listing millions of offers from thousands of trusted partners. From vacation homes, cabins, beach houses, apartments, condos, house boats, castles, farm stays and everything in between, HomeToGo combines price, destination, dates and amenities to find the perfect accommodation for any trip worldwide.

Founded in 2014, HomeToGo operates local apps & websites in 25 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia-Pacific. HomeToGo also operates brands such as Agriturismo.it, AMIVAC, Casamundo, CaseVacanza.it, e-domizil, EscapadaRural, Tripping.com and Wimdu. To learn more, visit www.hometogo.com or download the HomeToGo app.

SOURCE Kellanova