Club Med Alpe d'Huez Opens December 15 as an All-New, Upscale Family Ski Resort

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the leader of all-inclusive mountain vacations, today announced details of the upcoming opening of its reimagined ski resort in the Savoie region of the French Alps, Club Med Alpe d'Huez. Opening December 15, the resort – situated 6,100 feet high in the Grandes Rousses mountains - will once again welcome guests, providing an all-new upscale experience. The resort recently completed a $110 million renovation, earning it its "Fourth Trident," to provide guests with an elevated, four-star winter family vacation experience.

Club Med Alpe d'Huez's renovation transforms the resort into a trendy, modern and multi-faceted experience for multigenerational families, couples, friends and solo adventurers looking to cross skiing in the Alps off their bucket list. The ski-in/ski-out resort provides chic accommodations, authentic food and beverage options, a wide range of ski and snowboard experiences, new activities for all ages, and breathtaking views overlooking the Southern Alps. With 300 days of sunshine per year, the resort's warm and comfortable atmosphere will welcome both winter sports and summer biking/hiking enthusiasts.

"Club Med Alpe d'Huez provides travelers with the perfect all-inclusive accommodations this ski season to explore the surrounding ski domain and charming towns," says Sabrina Cendral, vice president of marketing and digital for Club Med North America. "Not only can guests enjoy the resort's must-try experiences, such as a torch-lit ski descent under the moonlight, but they can also enjoy several après-ski activities in the comfort of the resort. The interiors have been designed to embody the mountain spirit while incorporating the latest digital innovations to create an authentic and hassle-free Alpine vacation for guests of all ages and backgrounds."

The 441-room resort boasts three separate accommodation categories – Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms and Suites – that are customizable to fit guests' comfort preference. Upon entering their room, guests will be met with a mountain-inspired design blended with bright colors, patterns and prints for a modern, upscale twist. Families seeking two-bedroom accommodations can opt for the Family Superior Room category or the Suite category. Suites also feature two bathrooms, an in-room lounge and private terrace overlooking the valley.

The resort's panoramic views of the valley and slopes extend all the way through its restaurants as well, offering the perfect backdrop for its multicultural and refined gastronomy. The resort will feature two restaurants and one main bar:

Le Pic Blanc , the resort's main restaurant, is split into three different dining halls: the Randonnée Room , featuring a laid-back array of blues and greens with direct views of the chefs preparing the international dishes; the Ski Room , which reflects the glimmering whites and icy blues of the surrounding mountain slopes with touches of color and ski lift chair-inspired tables; and the Vélo Room , which plays host to convivial dining tables and a modern royal blend of purple and gold hues.

, the resort's main restaurant, is split into three different dining halls: the , featuring a laid-back array of blues and greens with direct views of the chefs preparing the international dishes; the , which reflects the glimmering whites and icy blues of the surrounding mountain slopes with touches of color and ski lift chair-inspired tables; and the , which plays host to convivial dining tables and a modern royal blend of purple and gold hues. The Gourmet Lounge creates a cozy, chic and relaxed environment to explore a variety of Alpine delicacies and treats, including all-you-care-to-eat gourmet meals, afternoon tea, a healthy corner, a wine cellar, and a selection of local produce, accompanied by live music. Guests can also choose between indoor and outdoor seating.

creates a cozy, chic and relaxed environment to explore a variety of Alpine delicacies and treats, including all-you-care-to-eat gourmet meals, afternoon tea, a healthy corner, a wine cellar, and a selection of local produce, accompanied by live music. Guests can also choose between indoor and outdoor seating. Le Névé, the resort's main open bar, is the perfect meeting spot for guests to recharge and relax with friends or family after a day out on the slopes. Snacks and beverages are served all day and evening, complemented by the valley views. Bright earthy colors, wooden elements and ornate decor give way to an authentic mountain spirit with a contemporary design that transforms into a theater in the evening for nightly live entertainment.

Outside the resort walls, guests can enjoy the convenience of a ski-in/ski-out area that opens to the L'Alpe d'Huez Grand Domaine ski region with more than 155 miles of ski runs, including 18 black trails, 28 red trails, 31 blue trails and 34 green trails. Altitudes range between 5,905 feet and 10,925 feet. As part of Club Med's all-inclusive ski package, guests will receive a ski lift pass and have access to daily group ski and snowboard lessons, ranging from beginner to advanced. New for this ski season, guests can also participate in fun-filled family-dedicated lessons with two designated slopes for kids as young as four years old.

Guests seeking active experiences outside of traditional skiing and snowboarding can also opt for the following activities: snowshoeing, hiking, Nordic walking, cross-country skiing, skijoring, dog sledding, paragliding, rail sledding, ice skating, swimming lessons at the resort's indoor pool, and the resort's must-try experience of virtual reality sledding. For a more relaxing experience, guests can also self-indulge at the Club Med Spa by PAYOT and at an adult-exclusive wellness lounge with calm music, essential oils, comfy seating areas, and yoga and meditation classes.

The resort features an extensive program for children between 4 months and 17 years of age. A new "Happy Lounge" will provide a dedicated area for families next to the children's clubs with amenities such as an international library of children's books, multicultural board games, a playground with climbing walls, a drawing wall and kid-friendly modular furniture.

Club Med's Ski Season Promotion

To provide American families with an extra incentive to travel to the Alps, Club Med recently launched a new promotion. Guests who book by Aug. 27 can save up to 30 percent off their vacation for select dates between Nov. 24, 2019, and May 3, 2020. The offer is available at more than 15 Alpine ski resorts, including the new Alpe d'Huez, the recently opened Les Arcs Panorama, as well as gest-favorites like Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon and Val Thorens.

Club Med's all-inclusive ski package includes premium accommodations, ski lift passes, group ski and snowboard lessons, personal equipment lockers, gourmet meals and snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, children's clubs, activities, fitness classes, evening entertainment, Wi-Fi and gratuities. Guests can also add on flights, transfers and ski equipment to their packages.

Club Med Alpe d'Huez is situated two and a half hours from the Geneva airport, two hours from the Lyon airport, and 90 minutes from the Grenoble airport.

