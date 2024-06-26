Club Med Announces Jonah Kest, World-Renowned Yoga Instructor, as Official Yoga Ambassador for North America and Caribbean Resorts

Globally celebrated yoga instructor Jonah Kest partners with Club Med to elevate its

yoga and wellness program

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med , the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announces a transformative partnership with world-renowned yoga instructor Jonah Kest , who will now serve as the Yoga Ambassador across the brand's North American and Caribbean resorts. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Club Med's dedication to promoting holistic well-being, enhancing guest experiences and solidifying its position as the most desirable lifestyle vacation brand.

Jonah Kest Jonah Kest teaching Club Med’s yoga instructors at Club Med Cancún

Born into a yoga legacy, Jonah is a globally celebrated Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga teacher known for his inspiring classes and collaborations with leading brands like Nike and Netflix. His wealth of experience and passion for well-being align with the brand's commitment to creating dreamy, rejuvenating experiences for guests. The partnership with Jonah is part of Club Med's strategy to enrich and elevate the yoga program, adding significant value by bringing in his unique expertise included in every guest's stay.

Recently, Jonah led an in-person training for the yoga G.Os (Club Med's Gracious Organizers; yoga instructors) of the North American and Caribbean resorts. The goal of the training was to streamline the yoga programming while introducing his signature practice to enhance the Wellness Fusion program. During the immersive sessions, Jonah shared his profound knowledge and passion, equipping the instructors with innovative techniques, signature yoga flows, sequencing workshops, curated music and a renewed outlook on wellness. Jonah's training has motivated the yoga instructors, who are now ready to share his inspiring practice with the guests.

Guests can now embark on an enhanced wellness journey enriched by Jonah's expertise. With his three expertly crafted yoga flows – including the grounding of Roots Yoga, the calm of Restorative Yoga, and the energy of Flow Yoga – guests will experience deeper relaxation and rejuvenation. Club Med's certified yoga G.Os, trained under Jonah's guidance, offer over 20 hours of yoga and meditation opportunities per week, including beachside and sunset sessions. This ensures that guests can immerse themselves in yoga practice tailored to different levels of expertise and preferences, all within the picturesque settings at Club Med resorts.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Jonah Kest, a globally recognized yoga instructor, as part of our commitment to elevate the wellness experience at Club Med. Jonah's expertise and passion for yoga align perfectly with our vision of providing holistic and enriching experiences for our guests," says Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "This partnership is especially significant with our expansion of the Wellness Fusion program across our North America resorts. At Club Med, we continuously strive to innovate and provide exceptional value, and this collaboration marks a significant step in our ongoing journey to promote well-being and inspire our community."

This year marks the final expansion of Club Med's Wellness Fusion program across seven North American properties. Combining a harmonious fusion of wellness experiences designed to harness ultimate peace of mind, the Wellness Fusion program offers guests a well-rounded stay with yoga, healthy nutrition, active sports, spa relaxation and nature reconnection. Since its launch in 2022, the program has grown to offer dedicated yoga G.Os for each resort, 20+ hours of yoga and meditation per week, guided wellness nights, rotating plant-based dishes inspired by a partnership with Food Network's award-winning vegan Chef Chloe Coscarelli, and more. The Wellness Fusion program is now available across seven North America resorts including: Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Québec, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Columbus and Club Med Turkoise.

"Partnering with Club Med is an incredible opportunity to bring the transformative power of yoga to a wider audience in some of the world's most beautiful and serene locations," says Jonah Kest. "I visited Club Med as a kid, and it feels like a full-circle moment to now guide guests on a journey toward achieving profound balance and tranquility through Club Med's enriched Wellness Fusion yoga program."

Throughout the year, Jonah will visit various Club Med resorts to lead exclusive yoga sessions and wellness experiences. Stay tuned for more programming updates.

For more information about Wellness Fusion, visit the link and for images here (Credit: Club Med)

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, operating nearly 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in 40 countries spanning across 5 continents and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us , call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

ABOUT JONAH KEST

Jonah Kest was born into a yoga legacy. With his father, Vinyasa Yoga pioneer Jonny Kest, and his mother, Milla Kest, as one of the first yoga business owners and yoga teacher training programs in the Midwest, Jonah was destined to follow the path. At the age of three, Jonah was walking the yoga room with his dad and shortly thereafter he began to learn the importance of a daily practice and evening meditation. Today, Jonah is a well-traveled Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga teacher whose classes are both graceful and intense. Jonah travels the world teaching and spreading his practice through retreats, trainings and classes and shares his passion for yoga on his Instagram .

Club Med Media Contacts

Sydney Dixon

Public Relations & Partnerships Manager

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Club Med