Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces New Resort in the Gulf States, Renovations to Punta Cana and Cancún, Yoga Partnership with Jonah Kest, and CSR Milestones

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announces several significant developments across its international portfolio, including renovations at Club Med Cancún and Club Med Punta Cana, the development of Club Med's first resort in the Gulf States, a new partnership with world-renowned yoga instructor Jonah Kest, and a distinction award for Club Med Kiroro Grand.

RESORT RENOVATIONS

Club Med Cancún Major Resort-Wide Transformation

Club Med Cancún, located at the tip of the iconic Riviera Maya, will undergo a multitude of renovations over the next year to enhance the overall guest experience. The Main Pool & Deck Area will be transformed into an expansive infinity pool that seamlessly borders the natural lagoon, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and nature. The renovation will also introduce a new Beach & Pool Bar, just steps away from the pristine beach and sand. This vibrant new space will embrace a Tulum dreamscape with its boho-chic aesthetic, becoming the central hub for socializing, sunbathing, and soaking in the breathtaking views.

As part of these renovations, select Deluxe Rooms near the beach bar and Sports & Wellness Island will be upgraded to provide an enhanced level of comfort and luxury. These rooms will feature a sophisticated design that combines the refreshing and vibrant essence of Mayan culture with modern furnishings, spacious layouts, and private balconies that evoke the serene beauty of the sea and lagoon. These renovations are set to be completed by July 2025.

This December, the Family Oasis at Club Med Cancún will be significantly enhanced with a thrilling array of new features designed to enrich the family experience. Highlights include a spectacular Mayan-themed Splash Park, a dynamic Water Park, Mini Pool & Playground, Fun Zone, and Mini Cinema – offering kids an all-new adventure during their vacation. The Children's Clubs will be relocated next to the Aguamarina family oceanfront rooms, minimizing travel distance from family accommodations and providing a convenient new location that blends the spirit of exploration with the wonders of Mayan culture. Additionally, Baby Club Med will be introduced, offering a dedicated space for children ages 4 months to 23 months to enjoy activities such as music workshops, nature walks, painting, and daily family events including cooking classes, pool parties, and snack time – all under the care of professionally trained staff.

The resort will remain open during all renovations. This update follows recent developments at Club Med Cancún, including the introduction of a Sports & Wellness Island earlier this year, featuring a multi-sports court, a flying trapeze and bungee, bocce ball, mini golf, archery, and a serene yoga palapa overlooking the lagoon.

PRESS RELEASE and IMAGES (Credit: Club Med)

Club Med Punta Cana Opening New Splash Park

Club Med North America's family flagship resort, Club Med Punta Cana, will be opening a splash park in December 2024 just in time for the holidays. Perfect for kids, the splash park promises endless fun with exhilarating water slides, splash zones, and interactive water features. This addition follows recent renovations at the property, which introduced all-new family rooms, a wedding venue, beauty salon, and refreshed dining experience at the resort's main Caribbean restaurant, Hispaniola, which offers special vegan dishes developed by Food Network's Chef Chloe Coscarelli. Along with the splash park, guests can enjoy 20+ included activities such as pickleball, trapeze and kayaking – all only 15 minutes from the Punta Cana airport.

IMAGES (Credit: Club Med)

RESORT OPENINGS

Club Med Musandam, New Exclusive Collection Resort Opening in Oman in 2028

Club Med is developing its first property in the Gulf States: Club Med Musandam, a luxurious beach resort set to open in 2028 in Oman. The 300-room, Exclusive Collection (5-star) resort will incorporate the culture of Oman in its design, entertainment, food & beverage, and provide guests with access to a private beach with incredible scenery. Situated on the Arabian Peninsula overlooking the Persian Gulf and panoramic Hajar Mountains, Musandam has earned the nickname, "The Norway of Arabia," for having the world's only desert fjords. Club Med Musandam will include all the amenities that Club Med guests have come to expect—gourmet dining, Children's Clubs, wellness experiences, an adults-only area, spa, an array of land & water sports—plus the hassle-free convenience of an all-inclusive vacation. The resort is only a 5-minute boat ride from Khasab City and 2.5 hours from Dubai International Airport, making it an attractive destination for both local and international travelers. The project is a collaboration between Club Med, Royal Court Affairs and Omran Group, which has invested over $100 million into its development. Club Med Musandam will be another addition to Club Med's luxurious Exclusive Collection—a portfolio of 5-star resorts, spaces, villas and chalets, and a legendary French sailing yacht.

PRESS RELEASE and IMAGES (Credit: Club Med)

ACCOLADES

Club Med Kiroro Grand Included in Travel + Leisure's "It List 2024"

Club Med is proud to announce that its newest resort, Club Med Kiroro Grand, has been chosen for Travel + Leisure's prestigious It List 2024, which recognizes the best new hotels of the year. The selection process, which reviewed over 200 hotels, highlighted Club Med Kiroro Grand for its exceptional all-inclusive ski offering and guest experience.

Located in Hokkaido, the internationally renowned ski destination of Japan, this untouched mountain features powder snow, unique ski trails, and an impressive 160-day season that guests travel from all over the world to experience. Club Med Kiroro Grand offers ski-in and ski-out access to a domain with 23 courses suitable for all levels, along with lift passes and group lessons included for skiing and snowboarding. The resort is designed with a distinctive enchanted forest theme, inspired by the dreamlike scenery of Kiroro's natural landscape, which can be seen throughout the 266-room property. After a day on the slopes, guests can indulge in Japanese-inspired dining or unwind in a traditional Japanese onsen at the Club Med Spa by Mandara. The resort also offers Children's Clubs, yoga, indoor swimming, and excursions to nearby Otaru, a coastal town known for its glasswork, sake and beer distilleries. Club Med Kiroro Grand is conveniently connected to its sister property, Club Med Kiroro Peak, by a 3-minute gondola ride.

IMAGES (Credit: Club Med)

PARTNERSHIPS

Club Med Launches Yoga Partnership with Jonah Kest

Club Med launches a new partnership with world-renowned yoga instructor Jonah Kest, who serves as the Yoga Ambassador across the brand's North American and Caribbean resorts. Born into a yoga legacy, Jonah is a globally celebrated Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga teacher known for his inspiring classes and collaborations with leading brands like Nike and Netflix. Jonah will enrich Club Med's Wellness Fusion program, which launched in 2022, to offer guests a well-rounded stay with yoga, healthy nutrition, active sports, spa relaxation and nature reconnection. Jonah's contributions will include developing the yoga program for guests; teaching in-person classes at select resorts; and continually training the yoga instructors. Jonah will lead classes at Club Med Québec Charlevoix's Wellness Fusion Festival (Sep 1 - Oct 15), a dynamic lineup of mountainside events that are part of the resort's summerlong Elevation Celebrations. From September 2-5, Jonah will kick-off the festival with a transformative schedule of yoga classes and wellness workshops.

PRESS RELEASE and IMAGES (Credit: Club Med)

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

"Happy to Care" Sustainability Achievements

Club Med announces new CSR achievements as the brand continues to invest significantly in sustainability efforts dedicated to responsible tourism with a focus on contributing locally and consuming responsibly through energy management and minimization of single-use plastics. Key initiatives for 2024-2025 include:

Worldwide Snack : Since 1978, the Club Med Foundation, one of the oldest corporate foundations, has been dedicated to the solidarity and well-being of its guests (G.Ms) and staff (G.Os). Committed to youth, education, and recreation, it encourages G.Os involvement in local projects, such as Worldwide Snack, which invites children from local schools to experience the magic of a Club Med resort. Club Med provides meals and activities and also raises funds to improve their daily lives. In June and July, the North American resorts welcomed various local schools and hundreds of children for the annual Worldwide Snack event.

: Since 1978, the Club Med Foundation, one of the oldest corporate foundations, has been dedicated to the solidarity and well-being of its guests (G.Ms) and staff (G.Os). Committed to youth, education, and recreation, it encourages G.Os involvement in local projects, such as Worldwide Snack, which invites children from local schools to experience the magic of a Club Med resort. Club Med provides meals and activities and also raises funds to improve their daily lives. In June and July, the North American resorts welcomed various local schools and hundreds of children for the annual Worldwide Snack event. Minimization of Plastics : Club Med's "Bye Bye Plastic Program" commits to minimizing single-use plastics in Club Med's North America resorts in the main restaurants, bars and rooms. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda leads the way by providing guests with reusable, biodegradable, and glass alternatives (including in-room, glass refillable water bottles) throughout the resort, saving over 60,000 plastic bottles annually.

: Club Med's "Bye Bye Plastic Program" commits to minimizing single-use plastics in Club Med's resorts in the main restaurants, bars and rooms. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda leads the way by providing guests with reusable, biodegradable, and glass alternatives (including in-room, glass refillable water bottles) throughout the resort, saving over 60,000 plastic bottles annually. Recycled Uniforms : Club Med uniforms are now 100% recycled and crafted from plastic bottles. This switch has allowed Club Med to recycle over 2.3 million plastic bottles.

: Club Med uniforms are now 100% recycled and crafted from plastic bottles. This switch has allowed Club Med to recycle over 2.3 million plastic bottles. World Ocean Day at Club Med: Club Med reaffirmed its commitment to the Earth's most precious resource through several conservation programs on World Ocean Day ( June 8 ) and beyond. Club Med Columbus fosters three coral nurseries in the Bahamas , nurturing 300+ baby corals. Club Med Turkoise safeguards 200+ baby coral in Turks & Caicos, enhancing marine biodiversity in the area. Since 2022, Club Med has successfully released over 13,500 sea turtles and safeguarded more than 1,400 eggs. Its dedicated turtle camps in Mexico (Cancún and Ixtapa Pacific) and the Dominican Republic (Michès Playa Esmeralda) engaged over 530 guests, inviting them to play a direct role in crucial conservation efforts. Club Med offers whale watching excursions at Club Med Québec Charlevoix and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, bringing guests closer to nature to learn about ocean preservation and biodiversity. Club Med is turning the tide against ocean pollution through its Bye Bye Plastic program, beach clean-ups, and plastic collection dives, which are available to guests at Club Med Cancún. Club Med Columbus has also installed water fountains on its boats, saving 27,000 cups per 10-month season.

Club Med reaffirmed its commitment to the Earth's most precious resource through several conservation programs on World Ocean Day ( ) and beyond. G.Os and G.Ms Take Action: Club Med staff (G.Os) and guests (G.Ms) lead eco-friendly efforts through beach and mountain cleanups. At Club Med Cancún, for example, guests recycle bottle caps and support children's cancer programs with the proceeds. To date, Club Med has contributed 800 tons of caps, benefiting 420 patients, in partnership with El Banco de Tapitas. Guests can also take action through plastic collection dives to safeguard marine ecosystems in collaboration with Only Blue for Reef.

Club Med staff (G.Os) and guests (G.Ms) lead eco-friendly efforts through beach and mountain cleanups. At Club Med Cancún, for example, guests recycle bottle caps and support children's cancer programs with the proceeds. To date, Club Med has contributed 800 tons of caps, benefiting 420 patients, in partnership with de Tapitas. Guests can also take action through plastic collection dives to safeguard marine ecosystems in collaboration with Only Blue for Reef. BREEAM Certification: Club Med La Rosière's Exclusive Collection space has achieved BREEAM Certification, highlighting the brand's ongoing commitment to enhancing sustainable operations worldwide.

IMAGES (Credit: Club Med)

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, operating nearly 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in 40 countries spanning across 5 continents and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Club Med Media Contacts

Sydney Dixon

Public Relations & Partnerships Manager

[email protected]

QUINN PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Club Med