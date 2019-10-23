Club Med Appoints Sabrina Cendral to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer and global leader of the all-inclusive resort concept, announced today the promotion of Sabrina Cendral to senior vice president of marketing and sales, effective immediately. In her new role, Cendral will unite and oversee U.S. sales and marketing, while also driving marketing strategies for North America as a whole (including Canada and Mexico).

The new role reports directly to Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean, and is part of the company's worldwide leadership committee. "Our goal in merging U.S. sales and marketing into a new centralized role is to increase commercial impact and support our North American growth plans, including the opening of our first Exclusive Collection resort in North America, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic," shared Carolyne Doyon. "I am confident that Sabrina's deep international business background, strong leadership, and proven track record of executing successful integrated campaigns will help us achieve that goal."

"It's an exciting time for Club Med in North America as we are enacting aggressive growth plans to expand our capacity by over 30% in the next few years, and introducing innovative product offerings into the all-inclusive market," expressed Sabrina Cendral. "I am fully embracing this opportunity to merge two successful and high-performing teams to create a new level of synergy that will help us accomplish our goals and maximize our marketing and sales initiatives with a strong, unified voice."

"As I step into this new role, I want to thank Michelle Lardizabal for her dedication in successfully solidifying the relationship between Club Med and its trusted travel partners," says Cendral regarding Lardizabal, the former vice president of U.S. sales. "Travel advisors are essential partners to our business, and we will continue to dedicate our time to provide them with the proper tools, trainings and resources to ensure their success. I'm eager to work with each of our partners to learn about their needs, invest in their development, and continue to foster our valued relationships."

Growing up as an avid Club Med fan in Europe, Cendral joined the company in 2008 and brings an extensive background of international marketing and business experience to her role. She joined the company to launch the brand's Luxury Villas and Chalets, which are now an integral part of the company's Exclusive Collection. While at the Paris headquarters, Cendral also oversaw the customer experience design for several new resorts, including Valmorel in the French Alps and Pragelato Vialattea in Italy. In 2013, Cendral relocated to Club Med's North American headquarters as the director of brand, communications and product marketing. Shortly after, Cendral was promoted to vice president to head the marketing and digital efforts for North America and the Caribbean.

As the vice president of marketing, Cendral accomplished crucial wins for the company, including notable projects such as: the relaunch and commercial success of Club Med Cancún Yucatán in Mexico, Club Med Turkoise in Turks and Caicos Islands, and Club Med Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with the creation of a brand-new Zen Oasis adults-exclusive area. Cendral also spearheaded the launch of Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, a partnership with Cirque du Soleil for an award-winning, in-resort interactive guest experience at Club Med Punta Cana, and most recently, guided the guest experience design and commercial launch of Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda (opening November 2019), which is already delivering sales beyond expectations.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer and global leader of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with at least five new resort openings or full renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Club Med