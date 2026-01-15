Club Med Unveils Enhanced Wellness Experiences at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda Establishing the Resort as the Brand's Premier Wellness Destination in North America

Images HERE (Credit: Club Med)

Set in the emerging region of Miches in the Dominican Republic, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is part of the brand's Exclusive Collection, an elevated portfolio of resorts including premium accommodations, curated activities, gourmet dining, and personalized service. Nestled between the jungle and the Caribbean Sea, the resort's pristine beaches provide a naturally secluded environment designed to inspire reflection, renewal, and time in nature.

Wellness Fusion Retreat

Guests staying at the resort between January 18, 2026 through February 14, 2026 can participate in the Wellness Fusion Retreat at their own pace. Seamlessly integrated into the resort's all-inclusive ethos, programming will be led by more than 20 internationally recognized wellness practitioners, celebrating Club Med's global culture and its tradition of connecting diverse travelers from around the world.

Leading the yoga experience is Jonah Kest, Club Med's Yoga Ambassador across North America and the Caribbean, whose transformative approach anchors the program with dynamic movement, mindful sequencing, and energizing flow suitable for all levels. From February 3–7, Kest will be on property leading immersive classes and workshops, including his signature Vinyasa Flow and Hip Hop Vinyasa Flow, which blends ancient asana with modern-day hip-hop beats, alongside his renowned Art of Inversions Workshop.

In addition to Kest, retreat leaders include Maude Bergeron, a meditation and self-growth expert focused on empowerment and holistic living, guiding meditation and mindful practices; Fabian-Carlos Guhl, an international somatic water therapist offering deeply restorative "Floating into Stillness" sessions; Dr. Emmanuel Pinillos, physical therapist and founder of Miami Run Club, directing functional mobility and conditioning workshops; Dr. Monisha Bhanote, a quintuple board-certified physician specializing in gut health and longevity, hosting interactive sessions on nutrition and wellness; and Tanna Kirchmer, a body reconnection and movement coach, facilitating mindful movement and somatic strength practices focused on recovery and longevity, among others.

Together, these experts provide a comprehensive approach, allowing guests to explore a variety of wellness practices while connecting with like-minded travelers. Small group sessions include:

Mind-Body Practices: Yoga, meditation, sound healing, breathwork, journaling, and mindful nutrition.

Yoga, meditation, sound healing, breathwork, journaling, and mindful nutrition. Fitness & Physical Conditioning: Cold plunge therapy, beach fitness bootcamps, on-resort running, and longevity workshops.

Cold plunge therapy, beach fitness bootcamps, on-resort running, and longevity workshops. Creative Expression: Daily rituals like moon meditations, cacao ceremonies, painting, and guided reflection, each designed to deepen self-discovery and inspire meaningful, lasting wellness habits.

On-Demand Mindfulness

Among the retreat's featured experts is Millah, a transformational guide and founder of YouTuneIn, the app designed to enhance wellbeing through mental and emotional clarity with immersive auditory experiences such as binaural meditation, healing sound frequencies, and 8D audio journeys. Launching this month in conjunction with the Wellness Fusion Retreat, Club Med has partnered with YouTuneIn to premiere the experience on property, allowing guests to be among the first users with complimentary seven-day access during their stay. The app is actively being rolled out at select Club Med resorts throughout North America including the brand's flagship sun resort, Club Med Punta Cana. United by a shared commitment to holistic wellness, the partnership also offers guests 10% off a subscription after checkout, extending the wellness journey beyond the resort.

Enhanced In-Room Experience: Emerald Jungle Wellness Fusion Rooms

A sneak peak of the Emerald Jungle Wellness Fusion Rooms, scheduled to debut in summer 2026, will be offered during the retreat. The reimagined room category is designed to bring wellness and restorative practices directly into guest accommodations, reinforcing the brand's approach to comprehensive wellbeing. Located in the adults-only Zen Oasis section, each room features three curated amenity baskets, including healthy snacks and drinks, a Good Night Kit, and a Pampering Kit, crafted to encourage mindful moments and reflection. Interiors echo the surrounding jungle with tropical patterns, lush green hues, wooden furnishings, and a ceramic bathroom, while a furnished terrace or patio offers garden views, all steps away from the freshwater Zen Pool.

To learn more about the Wellness Fusion Retreat at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and take advantage of 40% off limited time offer, valid for travel through June 19, 2026, click here.

ABOUT CLUB MED MICHÈS PLAYA ESMERALDA

Located in the Dominican Republic's El Seibo province in between lush palm groves, rugged mountains and secluded beaches, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is the first operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches. Spread across 93 acres, this 5-Trident, all-inclusive resort is part of Club Med's growing Exclusive Collection (5-star) portfolio that offers the brand's own carefree interpretation of luxury. This eco-chic property features four boutique "villages" with distinct room concepts for every traveler – the Emerald Jungle and Archipelago sections offer a luxury, adults only escape, while the Explorer Cove and Caribbean Paradise offer an elevated, family-centric setting nearby children's clubs, pools and beaches, and sports activities. With access to 25 land and water sports, guests can personalize their stay with a mix of experiences from treetop yoga in a jungle palapa, to archery, pickleball, or flying trapeze. The resort's four restaurants and six bars offer an authentically Dominican culinary journey, and a playful secret chocolate room adds a whimsical twist to the dining experience. Part of Club Med's signature Wellness Fusion program, a stay at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda combines healthy nutrition, active sports, yoga & meditation, spa relaxation at Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, and reconnection to nature.

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, operating nearly 60 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in 40 countries spanning across 5 continents and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

