Club Med Launches Black Friday BOGO Sale - Buy One Night, Get One Night Free

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer and global leader of the all-inclusive resort concept, announces the launch of its BOGO Black Friday Sale, open for bookings today through Monday, December 2, 2019, with travel dates through June 20, 2020. The Buy One Night, Get One Night Free Sale offers up to 50 percent off stays at six Club Med resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, and Florida, with rates starting at $115 per night, per adult.

Complete details include:

BOGO Sale:

Booking window: now through December 2, 2019

Travel window: now through June 20, 2020 (blackout dates apply)

(blackout dates apply) Up to 50 percent off

One night minimum stay

Families, couples and active adults looking for the ultimate getaway will be able to build the vacation of their dreams at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Ixtapa Pacific , Mexico : Nestled between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Mexico's sunny Pacific coast, this beautiful hacienda-style resort features a new Club Med spa, new pool deck and authentic Mexican and international fare at the recently renovated El Miramar restaurant.

: Nestled between the Sierra Madre Mountains and sunny Pacific coast, this beautiful hacienda-style resort features a new Club Med spa, new pool deck and authentic Mexican and international fare at the recently renovated El Miramar restaurant. Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida : Located on the St. Lucie River, the resort is known for its amazing golf courses and land and water sports, including the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. – pickleball. Use promo code EXTRAS at checkout and receive extra savings during your stay: up to 35% off in-resort experiences including spa, golf, and excursions.

, : Located on the St. Lucie River, the resort is known for its amazing golf courses and land and water sports, including the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. – pickleball. Use promo code EXTRAS at checkout and receive extra savings during your stay: up to 35% off in-resort experiences including spa, golf, and excursions. Club Med Cancún Yucatán, Mexico : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's brand new Aguamarina expansion introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the new family pool and outdoor activities as part of the new Amazing Family programming. The recently debuted Club Med Spa by L'Occitane offers personalized treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Booking a vacation with Club Med eliminates the stress of planning, encouraging guests to unwind, recharge, and take a breath from everyday life.

