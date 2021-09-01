Club Med Launches "Fall Into Savings" Sale And Extends Ski Getaways Sale, Offering Up To 45% Off All-Inclusive Escapes

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, invites families, couples, and solo travelers to take advantage of up to 45% off all-inclusive escapes, plus perks, at Club Med's top mountain and beach resorts from Canada and Florida to Mexico and the Caribbean. From now through November 2, 2021, Club Med guests can Fall into Savings when traveling to their favorite Club Med beach-side resorts from September 4 to May 6, 2022. Guests looking to book their next ski escape can take advantage of the extended Ski Getaways Sale when booking now through October 18, 2021 for travel to Canada through April 10, 2022 and the Alps for travel through April 30, 2022.

Whether looking to lounge in the sun or partake in over 25 land and water sports, travelers can capitalize on Club Med's Fall into Savings Sale and enjoy up to 45% off, plus added incentives such as free room upgrades and no single supplements at Club Med's all-inclusive beach resorts in Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Kids under 16 can receive up to 50% off stays while kids under 4 can stay for free at Club Med's family favorite resorts, including the eco-chic, five-star, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, the first and only resort in the undiscovered region of Miches, Dominican Republic, featuring four distinct boutique villages (resorts within the resort), unlimited refined culinary options, and family-friendly activities such as flying trapeze, movies under the stars, and discovering the Secret Chocolate Room – a speakeasy ensuring fun for the whole family.

Those who prefer snow over sand will find all-inclusive mountain escapes with Club Med are more luxurious and offer significantly lower prices than a do-it-yourself ski vacation. Travelers can book an all-inclusive ski vacation at Club Med's first resort in Canada, Club Med Québec (opening December 3, 2021), with rates up to 45% off thanks to Club Med's extended Ski Getaways Sale. A Club Med mountain vacation includes accommodations, lift tickets, group ski and snowboard lessons, all-day dining, après-ski activities, and ski-in, ski-out access to ensure peace of mind when conquering the slopes. Guests over age eleven can elevate their ski experience through Club Med Québec's all new Ski Workshops, a curated program that aims to enhance guests' ski and snowboard skills while exploring the wonderous ski domains of Le Massif de Charlevoix.

Club Med's spacious low-density resorts are surrounded by nature, spread across 50 acres, and operate at a limited capacity. Paired with Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols, free onsite antigen testing, and flexible policies, guests will enjoy total peace of mind and the freedom to unwind while creating cherished memories together. Guests will also enjoy unlimited culinary options on single plated dishes, premium accommodations, and activities for all interests – from skiing and snowboarding to standup paddle boarding and snorkeling – and families will particularly enjoy Club Med's Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities designed to help families reconnect and experience a greater sense of reunion.

Fall into Savings Sale

Up to 45% off* all-inclusive escapes at participating Club Med resorts in Florida , the Caribbean , and Mexico

, the , and Booking window: Today through November 2, 2021

Travel window: Select dates from September 4, 2021 – May 6, 2022 (blackout dates apply)

– (blackout dates apply) 45% off* plus perks:

Free room upgrade



Kids under 4 stay free



No single supplement



Free Antigen testing



Flexible Cancellations^

Ski Getaways Sale

Up to 45% off* all-inclusive ski packages to Canada & the Alps

& the Alps Booking window: Today through October 18, 2021

Travel window:

Club Med Québec: Select dates through April 10, 2022



Club Med's Alpine Ski Resorts: Select dates through April 30, 2022

Perks include:

Lift tickets



Ski/snowboard group lessons



Kids under 4 stay free



Flexible Cancellations^

Participating Club Med Resorts

Travelers looking for opportunities to reconnect and create cherished memories with their families and loved ones on their next vacation will find that peace of mind is a destination at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda , Dominican Republic : The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only Exclusive Collection (5 Star) resort in North America – offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with treatments at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, yoga in the Tree Top Wellness Canopy, and relaxation at the naturally-filtered Zen pool, and also Must-Try Experiences for families from learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to the Boho chic Sunset Ritual, the perfect way to end the day in paradise. Families can also satisfy their sweet tooth when discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).



Opening . The four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort will be Club Med's first in , just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With over 300 rooms spread across 300+ acres, the family-friendly resort will feature locally inspired culinary experiences, a private Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space, sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access on the biggest vertical slope east of the Rockies. Families can enjoy year-round activities, including skiing, biking, and hiking, as well as activities traditional to the region like ice skating and dog sledding. For added Zen, the resort offers an expansive wellness area with a 25-yard heated pool overlooking the river, an outdoor jacuzzi, and a variety of à la carte wellness experiences inspired by Nordic spas. Club Med Cancún , Mexico : An ideal location for families looking for some much-needed R&R, the only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts, offers families a variety of opportunities to reconnect. Enjoy exhilarating land and water activities, from wind surfing and snorkeling to flying trapeze and archery, before partaking in outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. Relax in the refreshed Aguamarina family oasis area, which features spacious two-bedroom oceanfront family rooms and a dedicated family pool, before kids head off to their respective kids' club while adults enjoy treatments at the newly renovated Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE. For added exclusivity, guests can book an ocean view suite located in the resort's Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space. Families looking for an added sense of adventure can explore the Mayan ruins at Chichén-Itzá (at an additional cost) or discover life under the sea by snorkeling through the world's second-largest coral reef surrounding the resort with Club Med's all-inclusive water sport activities.



On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from golfing on an oceanfront PGA green to learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school. Adults can indulge in treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE or relax in the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool and dedicated Zen Beach await. Families can partake in the new Club Med Amazing Family program, featuring a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories, like Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages. Club Med La Rosière, France : From its perch at 1,950 meters above sea level overlooking the entire Tarentaise Valley, Club Med's newest resort in the Alps features sweeping 180-degree mountain views and 395 spacious rooms emanating the cozy atmosphere of a refined alpine Chalet. The resort also offers a variety of accommodation styles catered to all travelers, including some interconnecting rooms for larger groups and some rooms offering private balconies. Guests can enjoy a variety of locally inspired culinary experiences, daily entertainment, and unlimited daily activities like skiing, snowboarding, Nordic walking, and yoga workshops.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean, Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean, Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos, Club Med Valmorel, France, Club Med Val Thorens, France, and Club Med Peisey-Vallandry, France.

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Flexible Cancellation Policy : for travel through December 31, 2021 .



: for travel through . Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.



: All guests traveling before will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. Safe Together protocols : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.



: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in , , and the , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors. PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing: As required for re-entry into the United States from international destinations, Club Med offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests on-site. PCR testing is also available at an additional cost.

Full details on the above policies can be found here.

Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

