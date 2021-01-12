Club Med Launches Flash Sale For Up To 55 Percent Off All-Inclusive, Warm-Weather Escapes Through Summer 2021

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, is kicking off the new year with new opportunities to save on all-inclusive getaways at its spacious resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Florida – from last-minute winter escapes to planning ahead for spring and summer travel. The January Flash Sale, open for bookings now through January 19, 2021 with travel dates through August 27, 2021, offers guests up to 55 percent off stays, free room upgrades and additional perks, unlimited land and water activities, extensive culinary options and premium oceanfront accommodations.

Offering more room for guests to roam freely and comfortably, Club Med's open-air, low density resorts are integrated in and respectful of the surrounding nature and feature low-rise buildings spread across 50 acres. Each resort is currently operating at a limited capacity in order to enable social distancing and exclusivity. In addition to creating a sense of privacy and freedom, Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols allow travelers to feel confident and protected when booking their upcoming getaway.

For full details on the Flash Sale, please visit www.clubmed.us/flashsale. For resort images, please visit here.

January Flash Sale

Booking window: Today through January 19, 2021

Travel window: Select dates from January 12, 2021 (check-in) through August 27, 2021 (check out by August 28, 2021 ; Blackout dates apply including President's week & Easter/Passover weeks)

(check-in) through (check out by ; Blackout dates apply including President's week & Easter/Passover weeks) Up to 55% off* plus perks:

Up to $400 air credit

Kids under 4 stay free



No single supplement



Flexibility and protection with free cancellation and more (see Terms & Conditions below)

Participating Club Med Resorts

Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida : Now Open. Recently named one of the top ten family resorts in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10Best 's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, the resort – located in between Miami and Orlando – offers an all-inclusive getaway sans passport with a variety of land and water sports fit for the entire family, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball and the flying trapeze. While the kids have their own adventure, adults can relax by the adult-exclusive pool, on the beach that is situated alongside the St. Lucie River, or at the Club Med Spa, while kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited land and water activities.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean.

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

**Free Cancellation Policy : Cancel for free up to 15 days prior to departure for bookings made before February 28, 2021 and for travels on or prior to September 3rd, 2021 . For complete cancellation policy details, see here .

: Cancel for free up to 15 days prior to departure for bookings made before and for travels on or prior to . For complete cancellation policy details, see . Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before April 30, 2021 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.

: All guests traveling before will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. Safe Together safety and hygiene protocols: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

Full details on the above policies can be found here.

Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here (located at the bottom of the page).

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

