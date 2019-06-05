Club Med Launches Travel Advisor Appreciation Month With Weekly Prizes For Travel Partners

MIAMI, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive resort concept, launched this month their annual Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, an annual event created to thank all of its travel partners and provide them with chances to win noteworthy prizes.

During the month of June, the company is honoring the dedication and service of its valued travel partners with an interactive online website featuring an "advent"-style calendar with daily opportunities to check in, learn fun facts, answer trivia questions and enter for a chance to win 10,000 bonus loyalty points (equivalent to nearly three complimentary nights at a Club Med resort) during weekly contests. At the end of the month-long celebration, the company is picking a grand prize winner who will be awarded a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the grand opening of the company's newest Exclusive Collection resort, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, with a guest.

"While we are thankful for our travel partners year-round, we like to dedicate this special time during our Travel Advisor Appreciation Month every year to showcase our support and provide our partners with great incentives and tools to grow their business," explained Michelle Lardizabal, vice president of U.S. sales for Club Med. "By participating on our online portal, our travel partners will learn more about our industry-leading loyalty program and its new enhancements, win bonus loyalty points, and enter for a chance to attend the grand opening of our new Exclusive Collection resort, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, opening this December in the Dominican Republic."

The Great Advisors Loyalty Program (recently renamed from 'Great Agents Loyalty Program') has also received several enhancements, including:

Advisors can now claim their loyalty points for complimentary nights at Club Med Columbus Isle in The Bahamas .

. Advisors at the Silver, Gold and Platinum level can access resort bookings for new resorts prior to the sales opening day for the general public, a special perk they can pass on to their most loyal clientele.

Platinum-level advisors will receive special invitations to exclusive events, such as the grand opening of new resorts.

Advisors who stay at a Club Med resort will receive upgraded premium Wi-Fi, a 10 percent discount on all spa-branded products and select excursions, and a 15 percent discount on the Club Med collection at resort boutiques.

The time period for the expiration of loyalty points has been extended substantially.

As part of the enhancements to the interactive online calendar this year, travel advisors can now answer the trivia questions to win prizes at the start of the week for the entire week. This improvement allows travel advisors to save time and only requires them to log in once a week to participate. The Travel Advisor Calendar has no time limits or deadlines to play, so advisors can go back through days they may have missed and play in past challenges. The portal also features new information on the recent novelties and enhancements to Club Med resorts so travel advisors can continue to be a leading resource for their clients.

Throughout the month, travel advisors can also expect to receive special visits from their assigned Club Med business development managers to discuss their business needs, Club Med's resources and drop off Club Med goodies and special treats as a thank you for their hard work.

"We love our Great Advisors; they have been a key part of Club Med's continued growth and success over the years," added Lardizabal. "This month-long celebration aims to recognize those contributions and show our gratitude to our loyal partners."

For more information, visit clubmedta.com.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

To download images, please click here or visit https://we.tl/t-y46jcCsR8Q

MEDIA CONTACTS

Joseph J. Nuñez

US.Press@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

SOURCE Club Med

Related Links

www.clubmed.com

