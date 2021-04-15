Club Med Offering BOGO, Free Stays For Kids and Free Room Upgrades For All-Inclusive Summer Escapes

MIAMI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, is inspiring travelers to book their 2021 summer vacation with its "Buy One Night, Get One Night Free" April Flash Sale, open for bookings now through April 20, 2021 with select travel dates from now to November 5, 2021. Travelers who book an all-inclusive summer escape at one of Club Med's fan-favorite resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Florida will receive one night free for every night booked, a free room upgrade, up to $400 in air credit, and free stays for kids under 4. Club Med offers guests a personalized experience suitable for any travel style, whether they're seeking a family-friendly vacation or an adults-exclusive getaway.

Club Med's open-air low-density resorts are completely surrounded by nature, spread across 50 acres, and operate at a limited capacity, allowing guests peace of mind and the freedom to unwind while creating cherished memories with loved ones as they emerge from a long year at home. Enjoy unlimited land and water activities, extensive culinary options, premium accommodations, and an array of outdoor wellness experiences from poolside yoga to oceanfront spa treatments. Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols as well as flexible policies also allow travelers to feel confident and protected while booking an upcoming getaway.

For full details on the flash sale, please visit www.clubmed.us/flashsale.

April Flash Sale

Booking window: Today through April 20, 2021

Travel window: Select dates from April 15, 2021 – November 5, 2021 (blackout dates apply)

– (blackout dates apply) Buy one night, get one night free plus perks:

Free room upgrade



Kids under 4 stay free



Up to $400 air credit

No single supplement



Free Cancellations^

Participating Club Med Resorts

Travelers looking for opportunities to reconnect, unwind, and create cherished memories on their next summer vacation will find that peace of mind is a destination at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE and men's barber shop.



On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE and men's barber shop. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda , Dominican Republic : Reopening June 2021 . Club Med's newest Caribbean resort (opened early 2020) is the first and only resort in the secluded region of Miches, an unspoiled hideaway in the Dominican Republic's northeast coast. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, moments of Zen with an on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, treetop yoga, and a naturally-filtered Zen pool, as well as must-try family experiences from learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).



: Reopening . Club Med's newest resort (opened early 2020) is the first and only resort in the secluded region of Miches, an unspoiled hideaway in the northeast coast. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, moments of Zen with an on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, treetop yoga, and a naturally-filtered Zen pool, as well as must-try family experiences from learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!). Club Med Cancún , Mexico : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's Aguamarina family oasis area features spacious two bedroom oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach, private spa treatments at the newly renovated Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE, and a variety of refined, locally inspired cuisine.



The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's Aguamarina family oasis area features spacious two bedroom oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach, private spa treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE, and a variety of refined, locally inspired cuisine. Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida : The spacious family-friendly resort, located in between Miami and Orlando , offers an all-inclusive getaway – sans passport – with a variety of activities, land, and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball, and the flying trapeze. Golfers of all levels can enjoy an elevated experience at the newly renovated championship golf course reopening this summer, while wellness seekers can enjoy some R&R at the new 6,000-sq-ft Club Med Spa by Sothys, the only Sothys Spa in the U.S. While kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited all-day activities, adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool or on the beach situated alongside the St. Lucie River.



The spacious family-friendly resort, located in between and , offers an all-inclusive getaway – sans passport – with a variety of activities, land, and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball, and the flying trapeze. Golfers of all levels can enjoy an elevated experience at the championship golf course reopening this summer, while wellness seekers can enjoy some R&R at the 6,000-sq-ft Club Med Spa by Sothys, the only Sothys Spa in the U.S. While kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited all-day activities, adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool or on the beach situated alongside the St. Lucie River. Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos: Adults seeking an adults-exclusive vacation option can book a stay in this all-inclusive paradise nestled into Grace Bay Beach, consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor. The adults-only resort offers a freshly renovated infinity edge pool, wellness center, wine cellar, and accommodations including deluxe oceanfront guestrooms with balconies. Dive into the destination at one of the world's top diving spots when venturing out on a "seafari" expedition to discover life under the sea or when exploring above through unlimited activities including sailing, kayaking, and flying trapeze.

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Free Cancellation Policy : For new bookings made on or after May 18, 2020 , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to December 16, 2021 .



: For new bookings made on or after , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to . Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.



: All guests traveling before will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. Safe Together protocols : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.



: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in , , and the , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors. PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing: As required for re-entry into the United States from international destinations, Club Med offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests on-site. PCR testing is also available at an additional cost.

Full details on the above policies can be found here. For resort images, please visit this link.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

