Club Med Partners With Homesick To Launch A Candle Collection Inspired By Vacation Memories

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer and global leader of the all-inclusive concept, and Homesick, home fragrance and lifestyle brand, announce the launch of their new co-branded Homesick x Club Med Candle Collection. The four fragrances are inspired by the recently opened Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and marks the first line of resort-based fragrances for Homesick.

Located within Miches on the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic (approximately 90 minutes from Punta Cana), Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is an eco-chic, all-inclusive resort featuring four boutique villages for customizable luxury: Archipelago, Caribbean Paradise, Emerald Jungle and Explorer Cove. The Homesick x Club Med Candle Collection showcases the unique personality of each boutique village and evokes pleasant vacation memories, transporting travelers to the lush palm groves, scenic mountain ranges and secluded beaches surrounding the new Club Med resort.

"Through our partnership with Homesick, we hope to recreate the uniquely distinct scents of each of our four boutique villages at our first Club Med Exclusive Collection resort in the Americas, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda," expressed Sabrina Cendral, SVP of Marketing and U.S. Sales for Club Med North America. "The resort's four-in-one innovative design allowed us to take an eco-friendly approach to personalized luxury, with each boutique village serving a different type of traveler – from romantic honeymooners to active families to solo adventure travelers. We hope this new collection will instill a sense of wanderlust and happiness within the homes of our past, present and future guests."

Hand poured in the USA and made with an all-natural coconut wax blend, each village's signature scent features a unique composition of aromas reminiscent of tropical destinations and vacation-laden memories that represent Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda.

The Homesick x Club Med Candle Collection includes:

Archipelago – The luxurious and breezy adult-exclusive oceanfront sanctuary for those seeking privacy and exclusivity. Archipelago is an intimate getaway where the shades of blue seem to never end: a private pool, personal outdoor shower and personal oceanfront hammocks await guests, situated on the shoreline of Miches' pristine beach.

Top Notes: Fresh Waters, Sea Breeze, Citron

Mid Notes: Wild Lotus, Linden Flower, Lime Blossom

Bottom Notes: Fresh Pine Forest, Cypress, Midnight Musk

Caribbean Paradise - The alluring heart of the resort full of lush tropical gardens and colorful surprises. The festive colors and rhythms of the Dominican Republic come to life with rooms inspired by local flora and the island's vibrant colors.

Top Notes: Pineapple, Coconut

Mid Notes: Seashore, Tropical, Cyclamen

Bottom Notes: Sugar, Vanilla, Musk

Emerald Jungle – A relaxing haven where peace and wellness meet. Tucked away deep into the Dominican groves, this adult-exclusive escape is part of Club Med's Zen Oasis concept and designed with serenity, tranquility and health in mind. Those seeking a detoxifying vacation can disconnect with a treetop yoga class, detox waters and healthy smoothies, or a relaxing spa treatment.

Top Notes: Lemon, Cassis

Mid Notes: Rose, Peony

Bottom Notes: Jasmine, Sandalwood

Explorer Cove – The ultimate destination for a dynamic getaway full of family-friendly treasures, this is the place to be for parents who want to vacation without the stress of worrying about entertaining the kids. With world-class children's clubs, this village is the perfect gathering spot for the young and the young-at-heart to share and celebrate the day's discoveries.

Top Notes: Coconut, Cream

Mid Note: Vanilla

Bottom Note: Vanilla, Tonka Bean

"Homesick aims to evoke and enhance cherished memories," said Taylor Sicard, co-founder of Homesick's parent company Win Brands Group. "For this collection, each fragrance was designed to bring to life the memories made at these new magical Club Med destinations and allow travelers to continue to experience it, even after they are home."

The collection will be available for purchase online starting February 03, 2020 at Homesick.com/clubmed. Bookings for Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda are now open.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us and www.homesick.com.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer and global leader of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us , call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by Homesick's team of researchers, storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Homesick's premium fragrances are hand-poured in the US using high-quality ingredients. For more information, please visit www.homesick.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Club Med

Joseph J. Nuñez

US.Press@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

Homesick

Laura Bonnema

Laura.bonnema@mcsaatchi.com

SOURCE Club Med

Related Links

https://homesick.com

