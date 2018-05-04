Club Med Pioneers A New Destination: Miches In The Dominican Republic Will House The First Exclusive Collection Resort In The Americas

MIAMI, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, is exerting its pioneering spirit once more through the unveiling of an unspoiled, lush region in the Dominican Republic. Miches – a preserved paradise located on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic – will play host to the company's newest endeavor, Club Med Michès*. The all-inclusive resort will be Club Med's first 5-Trident resort to open in the Americas, joining Club Med's Exclusive Collection, a selection of the brand's most exclusive properties around the world (5 Tridents are the equivalent of 5 stars in the company's own star rating system). Club Med Michès is scheduled to open December 2019 and will be the very first operating resort in the soon-to-be-developed region.

Pictured above is Xavier Mufraggi (left), CEO of Club Med North America and H. E. Danilo Medina Sánchez (right), President of the Dominican Republic, officially opening the curtains of the hallmark icon for Club Med Michès - the resort’s first cabana – as part of the groundbreaking event.

"Club Med first discovered the unmatched beauty of the Dominican Republic in 1978, when our resort in Punta Cana opened its doors. We pioneered the destination into what it is today," expressed Xavier Mufraggi, CEO of Club Med, North America. "Fast-forward 40 years, and with the assistance of our partners and the warm, welcoming spirit of the Dominican people, we continue our world-renowned pioneering spirit. In less than two short years, we will open the doors to our Club Med resort in Miches, introducing this tropical destination and its beautiful beaches to the rest of the world."

Club Med executives held a celebratory event during the morning of May 3, 2018, to lay the first hallmark icon for the resort: the first cabana day bed. Club Med Michès marks Club Med's first and biggest new resort concept in the Caribbean in 25 years. The Club Med team was joined by government officials of the Dominican Republic, including H. E. Danilo Medina Sánchez, President of the Dominican Republic, as well as business, real estate and development partners contributing to this monumental project.

"Anywhere Club Med goes, they do well. This is why they have a presence in [nearly] 40 countries," announced Francisco Javier García Fernández, the Minister of Tourism for the Dominican Republic, during the official groundbreaking event of Club Med Michès in the Dominican Republic. He shared his excitement to have Club Med as the first company to build and operate in this region due to the company's strategic vision and its proven success in developing destinations.

Regarding Miches, García Fernández continued: "Something that is above all of Miches' beautiful sights is the quality of the people that live within the region. They are warm people, caring people, friendly people, hardworking people, and people that – without a doubt – will ensure this [project] will be a new reference for Club Med to exhibit the company globally as the great discoverers of the natural beauty that many people did not know." (Transcribed from the live speech and translated from Spanish to English).

Miches is a pristine, natural haven in a lush Dominican palm grove. It is situated about an hour from the Punta Cana International Airport, easily accessible via a scenic highway with captivating mountain views. This hidden paradise features miles of untouched tranquil coastlines with unique natural gems.

Local wonders provide various opportunities for guests to discover new breathtaking sights and activities, such as: Laguna Limón, a nature reserve with stunning waterfalls; Samaná Bay, a bay featuring protected islands with native flora, wildlife, and a known site for humpback whale watching; and Montaña Redonda, a "rounded mountain" with 360-degree panoramic views of the surrounding flourishing landscape, known for its photo-famous swing.

Club Med Michès will be the company's Exclusive Collection flagship resort in the Caribbean. The 93-acre resort will create the ultimate eco-chic luxury experience with a touch of Club Med's legendary spirit and multicultural conviviality. Unparalleled service by the dedicated resort team will ensure guests receive an elevated vacation experience, fortifying the resort's exclusive and intimate accommodations, eco-chic atmosphere, unique architecture, refined dining and lounge spaces, rich and culturally immersive excursion programs, and reinvigorating activities and wellness program.

The resort will feature a boutique resort-within-a-resort concept to ensure guests receive a customized active vacation pertaining to their needs and interests. The resort will include adult-exclusive areas (a concept currently present in the Zen Oasis area of Club Med Punta Cana), Club Med's world-class children's clubs for all ages (from 4 months to 17 years of age), and a wide array of inclusive land and water sports. The resort's design and spirit will be fully inspired by Miches to highlight the destination.

Financing for the project also showcases a pioneer spirit. Pioneer Sociedad Administradora de Fondos (Pioneer) makes history by launching the first investment fund that invests in the Dominican tourism sector through its support of the Club Med Michès project. The collaboration between the two pioneering companies also resulted in another historical feat: for the first time, Dominican Pension Funds, the biggest institutional investor in the Dominican Republic, is investing in the Dominican tourism industry, through Pioneer, to support the project.

Since 1950, Club Med has been known for its strong pioneering spirit, continually innovating its product offering to exceed consumer expectations and offer new experiences to its international clientele. Pioneering destinations is at the core of the company: Club Med was the first to build a resort in Cancún, Mexico (1976), and in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (1978), among other destinations.

These popular vacation hotspots are direct results of Club Med's efforts to market these destinations, communicate their rich cultures and beautiful lands, and make them easily accessible to the public. After constructing its Punta Cana resort, Club Med constructed Punta Cana's first commercial airstrip (known today as the Punta Cana International Airport) to allow guests the opportunity to travel and experience the beauty of the destination.

Club Med is an expert in crafting carefully designed and customized vacations for every type of family. With more than 70 resorts worldwide, featuring beachside resorts, ski mountain resorts, and private villas and chalets, Club Med continues to expand its upscale product offering to the ever-changing demands of travelers. Club Med is currently expanding its portfolio with more than 15 new resorts scheduled to open by the end of 2020.

*Club Med Michès is a working title and not the resort's final name. Guests from all over the world will have the chance to help name the resort by visiting www.Facebook.com/ClubMedMiches on May 8, 2018, to vote for their preferred name. The final name will be announced May 10, 2018.

For more information, visit www.ClubMed.us.

