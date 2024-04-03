Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces New Environmental Conservation Programs and CSR Initiatives in Celebration of Earth Month

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Month, Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announces several new corporate sustainability responsibility (CSR) commitments as part of its Happy to Care program for Earth Month and beyond. With the core value that sustainability is part of the travel journey, Club Med continues to establish nature conservation programs focused on protecting local environments and furthering both sustainable and regenerative tourism, while engaging guests and local youth through fun and educational workshops.

"As we celebrate Earth Month, we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to sustainability through our Happy to Care program. At Club Med, we believe that caring for our planet is not just a responsibility but a privilege," says Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "Through strategic initiatives like Happy to Care, Club Med is dedicated to fostering a profound and lasting impact on both the environment and the communities we touch while also embracing their warm welcome. Every journey to our resorts becomes a meaningful step toward a brighter, more sustainable future, enriching lives for generations to come as guests actively contribute to our mission while experiencing the beauty of our destinations."

Biodiversity Protection in the Dominican Republic

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, in partnership with local organizations and environmental groups, continues to spearhead pioneering biodiversity protection initiatives that foster sustainable tourism practices while safeguarding the Dominican Republic's natural treasures.

Protortuga, Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Program: Established in 2023 through a collaboration between PROMICHES (Hotel and Tourism Association El Seibo-Miches) and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Protortuga aims to create optimal conditions for sea turtle reproduction on the beaches of Miches and La Vacama. In its inaugural year, the Miches Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Program monitored 30 miles of coastal area, safely released 728 baby turtles, and engaged over 380 participants in environmental workshops. With three identified species of sea turtles to protect – Leatherback, Green, and Carey – Protortuga plays a crucial role in both conservation efforts, having registered 1,399 turtle eggs to date, and creating the link between tourism and environmental conservation in the Dominican Republic . Images linked here (Credit: Club Med)





Sea Camps for Kids and Coral Protection in the Bahamas

Club Med Columbus has teamed up with local scuba provider Only Blue Diving to organize a 3-day Mini Sea Camp for teens of San Salvador Island, a marine reserve protected since 2002 by the Bahamian government. The camp consists of snorkeling with sea animals, coral identification, and lessons on the Bahamas most precious resource to raise awareness of reef preservation and the education of marine ecosystems. In 2024, Club Med Columbus has committed to hosting a monthly Mini Sea Camp with the goal of providing the beneficial experience for local teens.

Club Med Columbus will expand environmental support through its partnership with Only Blue supporting them in their launch as an official NGO: Only Blue for Reef. This partnership's creation includes building three coral reef nurseries and restoring a major fish habitat. Both will be accessible by beginner divers, providing a hands-on experience to understand the importance of protecting these beautiful natural environments. In addition, divers can also play a part in protecting the coral via a new "Adopt a Coral" program where they will attach their "adopted" fragment of coral from the nursery to an artificial reef, under the supervision of a marine biologist.

Only Blue is a committed and eco-responsible center, concretely active in the preservation of the oceans and the marine environment of San Salvador. In addition to the Mini Sea Camps, Only Blue offers training programs delivered by certified instructors including Coral Reef Conservation, Sea Turtle Awareness, Shark Conservation, Dive Against Debris and more. Only Blue Diving provides scuba and dive packages for Club Med guests of all skill levels that include equipment, courses and excursions on eco-responsible boats.

Images linked here (Credit: Club Med)

Club Med joins the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

Club Med has announced its membership with the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance), demonstrating a formal commitment to industry-wide environmental sustainability and the pursuit of Net Positive Hospitality. With Club Med's extensive experience in sustainable development and innovation, the Alliance, a global consortium representing over 50,000 properties, aims to leverage its expertise to further advance sustainable practices within the hospitality sector. Club Med's dedication to creating harmonious and nature-immersed experiences for travelers is underscored by its long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, with a significant portion of its resorts meeting globally recognized BREEAM standards and holding "Green Globe" certification.

Club Med's proactive environmental initiatives, such as the "Bye Bye Plastic" program aimed at the minimization of single-use plastics from its resorts, exemplify its dedication to environmental stewardship. Recognized for its commitment to employee well-being and development, Club Med was named the best hospitality tourism company to work for in 2023 by French economic magazine Capital. By joining the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, Club Med reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainability in the hospitality sector and looks forward to actively engaging with industry colleagues to exchange insights and best practices.

At a Glance: Club Med's 2024-2025 CSR Initiatives for North America

Green Globe and BREAAM Certifications: Marking continuous improvement in the sustainable approach of operations, Green Globe Certification for Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Cancún and Club Med Québec Charlevoix. BREEAM Certification for Club Med Québec.

Marking continuous improvement in the sustainable approach of operations, Green Globe Certification for Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Cancún and Club Med Québec Charlevoix. BREEAM Certification for Club Med Québec. Green Farmers: Supporting nearly 30 local small farm producers to promote local extensive agriculture in Dominican Republic .

Supporting nearly 30 local small farm producers to promote local extensive agriculture in . Renewable Energy: Solar panel farm at Club Med Punta Cana, providing 25% of clean energy annually.

Solar panel farm at Club Med Punta Cana, providing 25% of clean energy annually. Environmental Partnerships: Turtle monitoring and protection program in Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Cancún and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda's pioneer program that launched in 2023; Turks and Caicos Reef Fund with interactive workshops on coral reefs at Club Med Turkoise and Club Med Columbus.

Turtle monitoring and protection program in Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Cancún and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda's pioneer program that launched in 2023; Turks and Caicos Reef Fund with interactive workshops on coral reefs at Club Med Turkoise and Club Med Columbus. Bye Bye Plastic Program: Club Med North America resorts are working toward the minimization of single-use plastics with biodegradable and glass alternatives including Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda's onsite water bottling plant, which provides guests in-room glass refillable bottles that saves over 60,000 plastic bottles each year.

