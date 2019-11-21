Club Med Unveils New Experiences At Caravelle In Guadeloupe

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer and global leader of all-inclusive vacations, recently re-opened Club Med Caravelle in Guadeloupe with all-new experiences following an extensive, more than $50 million renovation and expansion project.

More than 300 VIP guests from ten countries – France, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Canada, the United States and Mexico, and locals from Guadeloupe – attended the inauguration of the new Club Med Caravelle resort on November 15, 2019.

Local stakeholders, organizations and elected officials, as well as partners, investors and journalists were able to discover the new experiences available to guests, such as the new children's clubs, spa and the new adult-exclusive Zen Oasis.

Club Med: A Major Player for the Development of the Economy and Tourism in the French West Indies

Since 1969, when Club Med Buccaneer's Creek opened in Martinique, Club Med has actively invested in the French West Indies, including the opening of Club Med Caravelle in 1973, followed by its various renovation phases, including the largest in 2006. The recent renovation and extension project at the Caravelle resort involved nearly 40 businesses, including 36 from Guadeloupe. It represents a total investment of €47 million (approximately $52 million).

This renovation project has made the resort Club Med's new flagship in the French West Indies. The project is another instance of Club Med contributing to the development of the Guadeloupe islands and increasing the appeal of the destination to international guests.

This renovated and extended resort strengthens its long-standing partnership with local stakeholders, including the municipality of Sainte Anne, and further supports the Guadeloupean economy. This investment in the resort has secured 275 jobs and created more than 100 new ones and at least the same number of indirect jobs. Club Med La Caravelle also uses approximately 10 external service providers.

Club Med La Caravelle currently employs nearly 400 international and local employees, including around 270 local Guadeloupeans.

Caravelle: An Ideal Destination for an International Clientele of Families and Couples

Located on one of the Caribbean's most beautiful beaches, Club Med Caravelle enjoys an exceptional setting and a warm tropical climate almost all year round.

The resort now offers a comprehensive range of children's clubs, including a new Baby Club (providing care and play for children from 4 months to 23 months old). The resort is particularly suitable for multi-generational families, featuring areas like the new water play park for parents and children to come together and create vacation memories to treasure.

The resort's new Zen Oasis welcomes adults in search of well-being. Specifically designed for rest and relaxation, this area overlooking the sea features an infinity pool and Deluxe and Suite rooms, perfect to unwind. To extend the relaxation, adults can take advantage of bespoke spa treatments at the brand-new Club Med Spa by Sothys.

Thanks to its wide range of sporting activities and water sports, Club Med Caravelle is also an ideal vacation destination for trying out different sports, discovering new passions, seeking thrills, and returning home with more than just memories.

The perfect place to experience the local culture

The resort's Caribbean-inspired architecture and design immerse guests in the culture of the Guadeloupe islands.

In addition to the redesigned rooms, there are new Superior rooms and Suites for families offering stunning ocean views.

With its new Gourmet Lounge restaurant, the Allamanda Beach Lounge, Club Med Caravelle invites guests to discover new culinary experiences in an idyllic and welcoming beachside setting. With its ever-changing all-day dining menu, customers can enjoy all the flavors of Guadeloupean cuisine, from late lunch to dinner. Guests at the resort can also discover the new wine cellar at its restaurant, L'Hibiscus.

Club Med Caravelle is an ideal starting point to discover all the treasures that the region's cultural heritage has to offer. The resort offers a comprehensive excursion program of full-day or half-day trips: hiking in Guadeloupe National Park (exploring the Parc des Mamelles and swimming in the Cascade aux Écrevisses waterfall), catamaran sailings on the Saint François lagoon, and exploring the Pointe des Châteaux peninsula (with local rum and punch tasting at Bellevue Distillery), to name a few.

Club Med Caravelle: A New Example of Club Med's Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Since its creation in 1950, Club Med has been focused around the dream of living together in harmony and recharging in pristine and exclusive destinations. Club Med strives to be vigilant regarding the protection of Caravelle's natural heritage by committing to earning a BREEAM certification for the construction of the new accommodations. BREEAM is an international and independent eco-construction certification that is one of the most demanding and well-renowned in the world. The resort has also been Green Globe-certified since 2012 for sustainable management and received Green Globe Gold status in 2019 (after five consecutive years of certification).



Through its partnership with Ecocéan, Club Med Caravelle has set up underwater habitats to boost the resort's marine biodiversity.

Club Med also committed to eliminating all single-use plastics in bars and restaurants at Caravelle and all of its worldwide resorts by the end of the year through the Bye Bye Plastic program.

Additionally, the Club Med Foundation, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018, organizes the Goûter Planétaire initiative every year in all Club Med resorts, and hosts nearly 50 children each year in Caravelle, in partnership with the Sainte Anne CCAS community center, to provide them with fun and educational resort activities.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us/LaCaravelle.

