Club Med's New Promotion Offers Vacationers WOW-Worthy Perks, Including Air Credit And Room Upgrades

MIAMI, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The only thing rising higher than mid-summer temperatures is Club Med's instant savings with its new WOW Sale. Today through August 21, 2018, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept is inviting travelers to plan ahead for colder winter months by proactively booking a beach vacation for travel through February 16, 2019, with savings of up to $1,000 per person.

Additionally, the WOW Sale provides travelers added benefits, including:

Up to $400+ air credit

No single supplement ^

Kids under 4 stay FREE (1)

FREE Room Upgrades ^^

Families, couples and active individuals seeking the perfect getaway can look to Club Med's colorful beach resorts in Mexico, Florida and the Caribbean. Set against the backdrop of white sand beaches, rustling palms and sparkling waters, Club Med properties offer unlimited access to land and water sports, all day dining with locally inspired cuisine, nightly entertainment and spacious accommodations for all types of travelers. Booking a vacation with Club Med eliminates the stress of planning, encouraging guests to relax, recharge and rediscover themselves and the local cultures.

With recently unveiled redesigns and upgraded programming, Club Med properties in North America are prime destinations for travelers looking for a beachfront escape (additional properties are available and offer discounted rates through the WOW Sale):

Club Med Cancún Yucatán , Mexico - For the family seeking spacious two-bedroom accommodations and dedicated family buildings

Named a "Silver Badge Winner" for being a top property in Cancun by U.S. News & World Report in their 2018 Best Hotels Ranking , the newly redesigned and reimagined Club Med Cancun Yucatan is the perfect location for families to make new vacation memories. Starting July 2018 , families can stay in the new Aguamarina rooms with two-bedroom accommodations with views of the world's second largest coral reef. All-new restaurants with locally inspired cuisine from the Riviera Maya transport families through taste. For couples looking to unwind and disconnect, Jade, the property's 5 Trident Exclusive Collection space, offers luxury services including a full-service poolside bar and private concierge service.

Club Med Turkoise , Turks and Caicos – For active couples and solo travelers

Club Med Turkoise, the first adult-exclusive 4-Trident resort (as of May 2018 ) in the brand portfolio offers a secluded paradise with modern amenities and sleek style. Located on Grace Bay Beach, the number one beach in the world according to TripAdvisor , Club Med Turkoise offers a newly renovated resort center, all-new infinity-edge pool, main bar, redesigned reception area and brand new deluxe guestrooms with balconies overlooking the ocean.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida, U.S.A. – For the family looking for a healthy, active vacation full of sports – no passport needed

On the east coast of Florida , Club Med Sandpiper Bay is the perfect destination for active long-weekend getaways and guests looking to travel without a passport. Home to the world-famous Club Med Academies, guests can receive top professional sports instruction or spend their free time with land and water sports, including beach volleyball, tennis, sailing, kayaking and yoga. After working up an appetite, guests can dine on healthy dishes and light bites, and then rejuvenate with sports-oriented treatments and massages at the L'Occitane Spa or a relaxing swim in the adult-exclusive infinity Zen pool.

Additionally, Club Med has announced early booking rates for the winter 2018 - 2019 season. Guests that book travel now through August 21, 2018 for visits during February 17 – May 4, 2019 will save up to 50 percent on their stay.

