Club Med's New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay Free

MIAMI, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring in full bloom, and summer just around the corner, the idea of a beach vacation is on the horizon. Fortunately, Club Med – the worldwide pioneer of the all-inclusive concept – is helping make these dreams a reality with its recently announced SUNsational Sale. Travelers can take advantage of blazing rates starting at $115 per person, per night, based on double occupancy, on new bookings reserved now through June 19, 2018, for travel through Dec. 22, 2018.

In addition, through the SUNsational Sale, travelers will also receive:

Up to $400+ air credit

No single supplement ^

Kids under 4 stay FREE (1)

FREE Room Upgrades^^

From the vibrant beaches at Club Med Turkoise and Club Med Cancun Yucatan, to the health, wellness and fitness retreat of Club Med Sandpiper Bay, there is a property for every interest and family. Guests are welcomed at each all-inclusive resort with signature features such as all-day dining with local cuisine, unlimited beverages, nightly entertainment, spacious accommodations, and sports and activities for the whole family. Club Med takes the stress out of travel, allowing guests to focus on the important things: rest, relaxation and unplugging from the everyday.

With new renovations, accolades and programming, these Club Med properties are a must-visit for anyone looking for a much-needed getaway (additional properties are available and offer discounted rates through the SUNsational Sale):

Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos

As the very first adult-exclusive, 4 Trident resort in the Club Med portfolio (effective May 1 ), Club Med Turkoise offers sophisticated style and modern amenities to create an all-inclusive paradise. Located on Grace Bay Beach, also known as the No. 1 beach in the world according to TripAdvisor, Club Med Turkoise offers a newly renovated resort center, all-new infinity-edge pool, main bar, redesigned reception area and brand new deluxe guestrooms with balconies overlooking the ocean.

Club Med Cancún Yucatán, Mexico

Named a "Silver Badge Winner" for being a top property in Cancun by U.S. News & World Report in their 2018 Best Hotels Ranking, the newly redesigned and reimagined Club Med Cancun Yucatan is the perfect place for guests to embark on an ideal family getaway. The resort is lined by three white sand beaches on the tip of the iconic Riviera Maya and surrounded by the world's second largest coral reef. Guests can enjoy locally-inspired cuisine at all-new restaurants and take in oceanfront views in the new Aguamarina expansion ( July 2018 ), featuring two-bedroom accommodations for families. While the kids are at play, adults can enjoy leisure time at Jade, the property's 5 Trident Exclusive Collection space, with luxury services including a full-service poolside bar and private concierge service.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida, U.S.A.

On the east coast of Florida , Club Med Sandpiper Bay is the perfect destination for active families looking to travel without a passport. Home to the world-famous Club Med Academies, guests can receive top professional sports instruction or spend their free time with land and water sports, including beach volleyball, tennis, sailing, kayaking and yoga to name a few. With an emphasis on well-being and health, guests can relax and rejuvenate with healthy dining options, sports-oriented treatments and massages at the L'Occitane Spa, and a relaxing swim in the adult-exclusive infinity Zen pool.

For more information visit www.ClubMed.us, call 1-800-ClubMed (1-800-258-2633) or contact a preferred travel professional. Travel agents may visit www.clubmedta.com. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe to Club Med on YouTube.

