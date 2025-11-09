Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$899—PARIS 4-NIGHT GETAWAY W/FLIGHTS

Stroll through snow-dusted arrondissements and enjoy the museums and cafes without crowds. This winter trip includes travel from Canada, hotel, daily breakfast and taxes.

$138—LAKESIDE RESORT NEAR MUSKOKA W/BREAKFAST, 48% OFF

Unwind on the pristine shores of Sparrow Lake. Enjoy the nature trails and take advantage of complimentary snowshoes and toboggans. The resort fee and a welcome gift are also included.

$999—IRELAND 3-CITY TRIP W/FLIGHTS & RENTAL CAR

Drive between Dublin, Galway and Killarney on this self-guided six-night journey. Take in a mix of bustling cities and peaceful countryside. We save 60% off regular prices.

$478—ITALY: 2 NIGHTS IN VALPOLICELLA VILLA W/DINNER

This restored 16th-century mansion is tucked in the rolling hills just outside of Verona. This package includes daily breakfast and one three-course dinner for two, with local and organic cuisine on the menu.

57% OFF—BALI BEACH & JUNGLE RETREATS

Explore Bali's golden beaches and jungle retreats with this twin-hotel escape. Spend three nights in a suite at a beachfront resort ($499), then head inland for three nights in serene Ubud ($699). For under $1200, two people can enjoy six nights in Indonesia.

