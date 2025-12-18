Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces two of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

£461PP—SWITZERLAND BREAK, GLACIER EXPRESS TRAIN & FLIGHTS

Explore Switzerland by rail with this multi-stop journey through Zurich, Chur and Brig, including a scenic ride on the iconic Glacier Express. This package includes return flights, hotels, and train travel throughout.

£399PP—5-STAR ESCAPE TO 'MALTA'S MOST RAVED-ABOUT HOTEL'

This cutting-edge wellness retreat is one of Malta's most talked-about new hotels. The 5-star Verdala Wellness Hotel AX Privilege features a 1500-square-metre spa—one of the most luxurious we've ever featured. We save 50% on the regular price and get an upgraded room with valley views, plus wellness experiences and spa access.

