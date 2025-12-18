Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

Travelzoo

Dec 18, 2025, 10:35 ET

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces two of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • £461PP—SWITZERLAND BREAK, GLACIER EXPRESS TRAIN & FLIGHTS
    Explore Switzerland by rail with this multi-stop journey through Zurich, Chur and Brig, including a scenic ride on the iconic Glacier Express. This package includes return flights, hotels, and train travel throughout.
  • £399PP—5-STAR ESCAPE TO 'MALTA'S MOST RAVED-ABOUT HOTEL'
    This cutting-edge wellness retreat is one of Malta's most talked-about new hotels. The 5-star Verdala Wellness Hotel AX Privilege features a 1500-square-metre spa—one of the most luxurious we've ever featured. We save 50% on the regular price and get an upgraded room with valley views, plus wellness experiences and spa access.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London
+44 77 7678 1525
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

