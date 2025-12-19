Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$599—LONDON GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS

Stay in a buzzy Central London neighborhood, surrounded by trendy restaurants and shops. Club Members will be within walking distance of the British Museum, West End theatres and Soho nightlife. Roundtrip flights, 4 nights' accommodations and daily breakfast are all included. We save $590 versus similar offers elsewhere.



Experience winter in Cabo at this 4.5-star Hilton. With perfect weather and whale watching from the balcony of an upgraded ocean view room. We save 70%. This Club Offer can't be found anywhere else. Daily breakfast for two and a $150 resort credit are included.



Luxurious Bali hideaway. Opened in May 2025. Club Members stay in an upgraded, adults-only three-level room for five nights. Complete with your own romantic infinity pool. Massages for two, signature cocktails and daily breakfast are also included.



The Prince Waikiki is Hawaii's only all ocean view hotel. Choose to unwind at the adults-only infinity pool or walk to popular Ala Moana Beach to enjoy the Hawaiian sunset. We negotiated 50% off compared to regular prices. And, daily breakfast, a waived resort fee (reg. $45 plus tax, per night) and a $50 spa credit are included.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

