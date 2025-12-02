Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

Travelzoo

Dec 02, 2025, 13:21 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • $1829—SOUTH KOREA ADVENTURE W/FLIGHTS & TOURS
    Experience bustling Seoul, discover temples and artifacts in Gyeongju and explore Busan's famed Gamcheon Culture Village. This weeklong trip includes 4-star hotels with daily breakfast and all transportation.

  • $958—2 NIGHTS IN BLUE MOUNTAIN CHALET, FITS UP TO 10 PEOPLE
    Make the most of winter from a cozy chalet just a 10-minute walk from Blue Mountain Village. Stays are available through March, so pack your skis and snowboards.

  • $787—GUIDED TOUR OF THE ROCKIES, REG. $1019 
    Discover Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper and other gorgeous destinations on this three-night trip. Hotels, daily breakfast and extensive sightseeing are included in this per-person price.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Media contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto
+1 437 866 8540
[email protected] 

SOURCE Travelzoo

