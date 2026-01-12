Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$1299—MADRID & BARCELONA: 6 NIGHTS W/FLIGHTS

Take in the art, culture and gastronomy of Spain's most iconic cities. Curate the perfect itinerary with this at-leisure trip that covers hotels and all transportation.



$3999—MALDIVES ALL-INCLUSIVE FOR 5 NIGHTS

Discover this family-friendly oasis in North Malé Atoll, a rare find among the luxury resorts in the area. Club Members save over $5000. Up to two adults and two children are included in the price.



$1799—SINGAPORE & BALI 11-NIGHT TRIP W/FLIGHTS

Get away to Southeast Asia's bustling cities and calming beaches. Hotels, daily breakfast and transfers are included. We save up to $570 per person.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

