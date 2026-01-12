Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces one of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$599—LUXURIOUS STAR-STUDDED CARIBBEAN ESCAPE FOR 2

Kick back at an iconic Dominican Republic resort that's long been a playground for the rich and famous. Casa de Campo has welcomed stars from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Drake, Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians. All drawn by its privacy, beaches and world-class golf. The price of $599 is for three nights and for 2 guests. Additional nights are available. Included are daily breakfast plus $200 in dining and spa credits plus a complimentary round of golf. We save $1250 compared to regular rates.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Paige Cram – Los Angeles

+1 609 668 0645

[email protected]

