Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$225—STAY IN A SUITE NEAR WHISTLER THIS SKI SEASON

Cozy up by your own fireplace at this Pemberton lodge, only 20 minutes from the iconic Whistler Village. Club Members save 25% per night during peak season.

$1099—IRELAND WEEK W/FLIGHTS & CAR

Club Members get 50% off the regular price of this road trip across the Emerald Isle. Airfare, rental car and hotels in Dublin, Galway and Limerick are included.

$349—ALBERTA: 2-NIGHT CABIN RETREAT W/NORDIC SAUNA

This family-owned lodge offers an intimate, lakefront escape with spa amenities including cold plunge, sauna and hot tub. Recharge in your private cabin through March.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto

+1 437 866 8540

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo