Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces two of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

£299PP—SPEND TWO NIGHTS AT ICONIC ART DECO HOTEL

Burgh Island Hotel is an Art Deco retreat once favoured by 1930s icons including Noel Coward, Lord Mountbatten and Agatha Christie—whose novels And Then There Were None and Evil Under the Sun were inspired by the island. This 2-night stay includes a Luxe Double room with breakfast, plus two island-inspired books and a farewell bottle of wine. This offer saves us up to £454 on the lowest online prices.





The musical returns to London's West End for the first time since its landmark 1970s run—this time at The London Palladium with Eurovision star Sam Ryder in the lead role. This offer includes a top ticket to the show, a 2-course dinner at Gordon Ramsay's Heddon Street Kitchen, and a glass of fizz.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

