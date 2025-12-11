Travelzoo Wins British Travel Award for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, has won "Best Travel Website for Travel Deals" for the 14th year in a row at the prestigious British Travel Awards. The British Travel Awards are the biggest consumer voted awards in the UK. More than 1 million votes were cast this year.

The win was announced at a black-tie event at Mayfair's Grosvenor House on Monday. The ceremony pulled out all the stops with a string of celebrities from the world of TV and sport in attendance alongside music from Grammy award winning Nile Rogers.

Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, James Clarke, said: "An incredible achievement. The award recognises that our Club Offers are always of the highest quality."

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

