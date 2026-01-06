Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

$899—IRELAND ROAD TRIP WITH FLIGHTS, HOTELS & CAR

Six nights of highlights, from Kilkenny to Dublin. This Club Offer includes spring dates. Wildflowers will be in bloom, and the landscapes are lush & green. Flights, hotels, rental car and admission to castles and the Cliffs of Moher are included. We save $230 compared to similar trips.





Enjoy soft white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water in South Caicos. The resort opened in March 2025. Was recently named the best resort in Turks and Caicos. Club Members can go now, for a last-minute winter getaway. Ocean view room rates have been reduced by $550 per night––just for us.





Experience a classic African safari with stays at a luxurious lodge in South Africa's Balule Nature Reserve. Club Members will enjoy two daily guided game drives where lions, elephants and other wildlife roam freely. All meals, drinks, airport transfers, excursions and more are included. Club Members save over $2300.

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

