Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£590PP—STAY BY A WHITE-SAND BEACH IN THE SEYCHELLES

Five nights at Beau Vallon Bay in Mahé at STORY Seychelles Resort, usually costs £2263. We save £440–£568 per person. This offer doesn't come with flights, but includes a Junior Suite with garden views, breakfast, a welcome drink, and snorkeling.





£449—CORNISH MINI BREAK AT LUXURY RESORT, INCLUDING DINNERS

Carlyon Bay Hotel "excels in old-fashioned luxury" ( The Daily Telegraph ). This two-night stay includes breakfast, four-course dinners, wine, cream tea, spa access, and championship golf. We save £174 on the hotel's already discounted early-bird rates.





£99PP—SAIL THE SOLENT ON A YACHT WITH MEAL AND BUBBLY

Board a 45-foot luxury yacht with a glass of champagne, and set sail along one of the UK's most scenic stretches of coastline. At £99 per person, we save £60 on the normal price. This includes a freshly prepared two-course meal served on deck, with tea or coffee to finish.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

