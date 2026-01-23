Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

News provided by

Travelzoo

Jan 23, 2026, 15:19 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • $1999—SEYCHELLES 5-STAR BEACHFRONT GETAWAY, 70% OFF 
    Stay in a private garden suite on Beau Vallon, Mahé's most famous beach. Club Members receive daily breakfast and a snorkeling tour with their five-night stay at this boutique resort.

  • $1299—6-NIGHT IRELAND ROAD TRIP W/FLIGHTS
    Enjoy a picturesque journey from Dublin to Killarney with your own rental car. Flights from Canada, six nights' accommodations and all taxes and fees are included.

  • $897—2 NIGHTS AT BLUE MOUNTAIN FAMILY CHALET
    These four-bedroom private chalets are a 10-minute walk from the slopes. Check in during peak ski season, including March Break, for 35% off regular rates.

  • $689—NEW LUXURY BALI RESORT SUITE FOR 5 NIGHTS
    Club Members can look forward to Balinese massages, complimentary cocktails and daily breakfast at this 5-star cliffside retreat. We save over $900 on a suite for two.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto
+1 437 866 8540
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces one of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S. Rigorously vetted and...
Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK. Rigorously vetted and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Leisure & Tourism

Leisure & Tourism

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Travel

Travel

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics