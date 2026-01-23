Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$1999—SEYCHELLES 5-STAR BEACHFRONT GETAWAY, 70% OFF

Stay in a private garden suite on Beau Vallon, Mahé's most famous beach. Club Members receive daily breakfast and a snorkeling tour with their five-night stay at this boutique resort.





Enjoy a picturesque journey from Dublin to Killarney with your own rental car. Flights from Canada, six nights' accommodations and all taxes and fees are included.





These four-bedroom private chalets are a 10-minute walk from the slopes. Check in during peak ski season, including March Break, for 35% off regular rates.





Club Members can look forward to Balinese massages, complimentary cocktails and daily breakfast at this 5-star cliffside retreat. We save over $900 on a suite for two.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

