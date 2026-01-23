Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces one of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

$999—RITZ-CARLTON HAWAII GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS

Enjoy the incredible service that Ritz-Carlton is famous for on Waikiki Beach. Travelzoo members stay in a fully equipped ocean view room with a sleeper sofa, spa-like bathroom, kitchenette and balcony. Stays here are typically over $700 per night. Our $999 price is for three nights and includes nonstop flights.

This offer has limited inventory and is subject to availability.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

