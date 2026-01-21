Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

£387PP—SICILY IN THE SPRING, WITH FLIGHTS

The Albatros Beach Hotel is nestled in the Sicilian village of Letojanni. Home to a private beach next to the Ionian Sea, it's 15 minutes from Taormina. This five-night stay saves us up to 40%. It includes breakfast, wine tasting, and an evening meal for two.

£45PP—SEX PISTOLS FEAT. FRANK CARTER AT CARDIFF CASTLE

Celebrate 50 years of punk. Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter perform live on stage on 1 August. Also on the bill in the castle grounds are The Stranglers, The Undertones, and Panic Shack. Tickets are £45 per person, saving us £32.05.

£229–£249—GLYNN PURNELL-HOSTED DINNER AND ROYAL MANOR STAY

The Wood Norton is a former royal hunting lodge in the Vale of Evesham. Executive Chef Glynn Purnell ("Saturday Kitchen" and "Great British Menu") hosts a 3-course dining experience just for us travel enthusiasts. Stay overnight with breakfast. And take home a copy of Purnell's book, There and Back Again.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

