Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

  • $99—MONT TREMBLANT HOTEL W/BREAKFAST
    Visit Eastern Canada's leading ski destination this March for less than $100 per night. March Break dates are included.
  • $699—AZORES 5-NIGHT GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS
    Discover volcanic lakes and thermal springs on this trip to São Miguel. Flights, hotel and all taxes and fees are included.

  • $85—OCEANFRONT LODGE IN TOFINO
    Stays at this historic 46-room lodge are typically double the price. Club Members can take in the untamed nature and Pacific Ocean views with resort fees covered, too.
  • $1099—RIVIERA MAYA 5-STAR BEACH GETAWAY
    Escape to this secluded luxury resort for a three-night stay through October. We save 63% and get an upgraded room and daily breakfast for two.

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

