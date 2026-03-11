Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£119—GLOUCESTERSHIRE: IDYLLIC RURAL RETREAT WITH DINNER

Corse Lawn House Hotel is set in 12 acres of Gloucestershire countryside. The pink-brick, Queen Anne-style property is surrounded by fields, paddocks, and a duck pond. This overnight stay in a Superior King Room. We pay less than £60 per person.

£399—TWO NIGHTS IN ONE OF ENGLAND'S LEADING RESORTS

The Belfry Hotel and Resort won the World Travel Award for England's Leading Resort nine years in a row. It has a luxury spa and a world-class golf course. For £399, a 2-night stay comes with dinner, a bottle of prosecco, and breakfast. Also included is a 60-minute spa treatment per person on both days!

£299PP—A WEEK IN A TUSCAN CASTLE FOR FOUR, WITH CAR HIRE

The exact origin of Castello di Montegufoni is unknown, but it's thought to be between the 10th and 11th centuries. Now, it's home to self-catered accommodation. For £299 per person (based on four sharing) we get return flights, a week in a 2-bedroom apartment, and car hire. Florence, Pisa, and Siena are all less than an hour away.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

