Travelzoo Wins Three Gold Awards at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, received three Gold awards at the 17th annual Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs).

Travelzoo won Gold for its iconic Top 20®, our curated selection of the best travel deals in Canada. The Top 20, published weekly since 1999, is the Internet's longest-running newsletter.

We also won "Best Travel Story" and "Best Photojournalism" for Malta Moved Me: A First-Timer's Tale in partnership with Visit Malta.

Travelzoo's continued success at the COPAs—we've won eight Golds in the last four years—marks it as the source for travel enthusiasts seeking exclusive deals, tips and destination inspiration.

"Club members love our curated content and modern travel enthusiast vibe, and we're delighted to see it recognized by digital media professionals as well," said William Brown, Travelzoo's General Manager, Canada.

The COPAs receive hundreds of entries each year and are judged by a panel of digital media experts.

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

